How armed goons raided shops along Kimathi Street in daring daylight robbery

Armed goons staged a daring daylight robbery in which they broke into businesses along Kimathi Street in the Nairobi Central Business District carrying sacks which they used to carry away stolen merchandise.

Chanting ”wantam” slogans, the gang reigned terror for several minutes, leaving a business owners counting losses.

Witnesses recounted seeing the youth assembling near Nanak House located opposite Sarova Stanley in the minutes preceding the attack.

They then broke into chants of “wantam” as they dashed into nearby shops, catching many operators unawares.

A screengrab image of the aftermath of a daring daylight robbery by armed goons who raided businesses along Kimathi Street in Nairobi

With their faces concealed behind masks and bandanas, the goons who came prepared with sacks to carry their loot threatened traders with knives as they looted anything that they could carry from the shops.

They gained access to several shops and once inside, forced the attendants to close the doors and watch helplessly as they picked merchandise.

Shop attendants were threatened with knives during the incident that heightened fears among business owners operating in the CBD.

Most of the businesses affected are shops that deal in clothing, cosmetics and other products located on the ground floor of Nanak House.

Broken glasses, scattered furniture and smashed windows after the gang turned everything upside down while looking for valuables.

The aftermath of the raid

Videos and photos seen by newsdesk show distraught traders recounting the harrowing ordeal with the affected premises left in total disorder.

Empty shelves, broken glasses and scattered furniture met media crews that got wind of the attack, with irate business owners sharing their plight.

"I heard people outside singing 'wantam'. And one of them came inside and strangled me while threatening me with a knife. They then entered inside with sacks, closed the door and took everything," one attendant who witnessed the ordeal narrated.

Heightened fears among business operators

The rise in criminal activities and gangs affiliated to political outfits has been a concern in Kenya with experts warning that the worrying trend should be tamed.

Peaceful demonstrations to demand action following the death of Albert Ojwang' in police custody were infiltrated by goons who attacked pedestrians and raided businesses.