Document all ambassadors must hand Ruto to unlock their power in Kenya

Ambassadors are the highest-ranking diplomatic representatives of one country to another.

When a new ambassador is appointed, they must present their credentials to the head of state, in Kenya’s case, President William Ruto.

Credentials are in the form of a letter from their home country's head of state. This formal letter signifies their appointment and their readiness to carry out diplomatic duties on behalf of their country.

The credentials presentation is not just a formality; it is a key diplomatic gesture that marks the beginning of an ambassador’s mission in a foreign land.

Anthony Louis Kon, the Ambassador of South Sudan to Kenya presents his credentials to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Process of Credential Presentation in Kenya

The process of credential presentation in Kenya follows a well-established diplomatic protocol. Here’s how it typically happens:

Appointment - After an ambassador is appointed in their home country, they are officially assigned to represent their nation in Kenya.

Arrival and Schedule - The ambassador arrives in Kenya and requests an audience with the President. This is typically scheduled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Presentation Ceremony - During the ceremony, the ambassador hands over their letter of credence to the President. This document, often in a large formal envelope, is usually read aloud by the ambassador before it is presented to the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Acknowledgement - Once the credentials are accepted by the President, the ambassador is formally accredited to Kenya, signalling the start of their official duties.

The President may offer a brief statement of welcome, often emphasising the importance of bilateral relations between the two nations.

President William Ruto receives letters of credence from Russia new Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko

READ ALSO: Ruto establishes new annual tradition with foreign ambassadors

Public & Media Engagement - The ceremony is usually covered by the media, as it symbolises the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This act is more than just symbolic—it is an authorisation for the ambassador to pursue their home country's interests within the host country.

This authorisation empowers the ambassador to represent their nation's political, economic, and cultural interests.

They are entrusted with the responsibility of negotiating trade deals, advocating for political positions, fostering cultural exchange, and managing diplomatic relations.

The ambassador also works to resolve any issues or disagreements between the two nations, ensuring that both sides' priorities are respected.

In essence, the credential presentation grants the ambassador the authority to act on behalf of their country while maintaining the delicate balance of respecting the sovereignty and laws of the host nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) requires that ambassadors be formally accepted by the host country before they can begin their diplomatic work.

This ensures that international law is respected and that the ambassador’s mission is legitimate in the eyes of both countries.

President William Ruto at the presentation of credentials from MS Erika Alvarez Rodriguez, Ambassador of the Republic of Dominica, at State House, Nairobi on June 4,2025.

Historical Context and Evolution

ADVERTISEMENT

The tradition of presenting credentials dates back centuries and is rooted in European diplomatic practices. Over time, this formal practice became a universal standard for international diplomacy.

In the case of Kenya, this practice became particularly significant after independence in 1963, when Kenya began to establish itself as an active participant in global diplomacy.