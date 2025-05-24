Why it is difficult being in Gachagua’s corner & accusations against Ruto

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have lifted the lid on their experience being on the side of Gachagua after his fallout with President William Ruto which saw him kicked out of government.

Gachagua has since turned into a fierce government critic and launched his own party, with his allies now feeling the heat and pointing an accusing finger at President William Ruto who they accuse of orchestrating a well-planned scheme to persecute them politically.

According to them, the whole objective of the scheme is to intimidate them to possibly force them to reconsider their position or deter others who may want to switch sides and join the “Wantam brigade” a political movement aligned with Gachagua which maintains that the President should be denied a second term at theballot in 2027.

The Gachagua camp holds the view that the criminal justice system is being used against the constitution to manage politics, with the former Deputy President echoing their sentiments at a press conference last weekend.

“My supporters and I will not be intimidated by the use of the criminal justice system to manage politics,” Gachagua stated.

Hunted by people they suspect to be police officers

A number of them have found themselves hunted by people they believe to be police officers but whose motive remains unknown as they are yet to be formally notified of any impending arrests or violations of the law

Case in point is Juja MP George Koimburi who on Friday escaped arrest by individuals believed to be police near Juja Flyover moments after a bursary event.

The lawmaker had to take off on a motorbike in what is turning out to be areality for a number of Gachagua’s allies.

Last weekend, Nyandarua Senator John Methu reported being accosted by persons driving a Subaru who engaged him in a chase but was saved by another motorist who gave his car the few seconds needed to speed away and escape from his pursuers.

Thank you all for your concern. I am safe. Kama ni wewe umebeba mzee alikua na jacket ya black na kofia ya black ukiwa na pick up imejaa ovacado ukamshukisha Delview, barikiwa sana. Hizo subaru zilikua na maubad.

The motive as well as the identity of those behind the pursuit is yet to be established.

MP expresses fears over her safety

They also contend that every move and speech is scrutinized and has to be by the book with the scrutiny extending to their academic credentials, MP role and business dealings.

Making a mistake or failing to play by the book could have far-reaching implications with the full force of state machinery coming down on them in a way that they claim is so different from the manner in which those supporting the President are treated.

MP Jayne Kihara's safety concerns

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara is also living through the consequences of what she believes is her decision to stick with the former Deputy President .

The MP expressed fears over her life claiming that the police officer attached to her was recalled and disarmed on Wednesday this week.

Coming just weeks after former Kasipul MP Chares Ong’ondo Were was gunned down in Nairobi, the MP decried the move and placed the blame at President Ruto’s doorstep, accusing the Head of State of persecuting allies of his former deputy.

I feel so vulnerable now. I feel so naked. Should anything happen to me, Ruto, our president, you are to blame. So, Mr. President, please, please give me back my security officer or my bodyguard. I'm a very small person to be fought with that kind of a big punch. I think it's not fair

She accused President Ruto of weaponising security agencies in the country and using them to settle political scores while violating the constitution and his own promise not to do so.

I'm calling on the president because he was all over the campaign saying that he will never use security forces to advance his politics. Being Gachagua’s friend is not a crime. I’m not a baby. I’m not a fool. I can make my own decisions like I did when I supported Dr William Samoei Ruto. I was all over campaigning for him when we exited the Jubilee Party. It’s the same thing happening now

Every legislator is entitled to round the clock government protection.

They also contend that for those who took sides with the president, the experience has been different. They have not only been spared the agony of watching their backs not knowing when they will be seized or having their security detail withdrawn.

Chaos, teargas and goons

When they were on the president’s side, order and peace was the norm at their events with security agencies on location to ensure that no chaos erupted.

A number of Gachagua’s allies have had to make peace with the chaos that have defined their engagements after parting ways with President Ruto, with goons storming their events becoming a common occurrence.

Teargas cannisters being lobbed into the air has seen them embrace the possibility of having to inhale thick fumes of teargas frequently and their security detail having to be alert to intervene.