Gov't announces jobs in Europe: Qualifications, requirements & how to apply

The government of Kenya has secured several job placement opportunities for Kenyans in the Jersey islands as part of its labour mobility programme to address unemployment in the country.

The jobs are for healthcare professionals seeking to work abroad and who hold diplomas and degrees in addition to meeting the requirements outlined in a statement released by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Work opportunity in Jersey Island. Qualified pharmacy professionals with diplomas or degrees are welcome to submit applications for positions available in Jersey Island

No recruitment fees will be charged for the exercise with Diaspora Placement Agency (DPA) serving as the sole recruiter.

The Diaspora Placement Agency (DPA) is the sole authorised recruiter for these opportunities. No recruitment fees

Kenyans at a recent recruitment drive for overseas jobs presided over by Labour CS Dr Alfred Mutua

The opportunities are a result of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Kenya and GR8 Recruitment, a Jersey-based staffing agency specialising in offshore recruitment.

The Government of Kenya (GOK) has recently signed an MoU with GR8 to expand labour mobility and create more structured overseas employment opportunities for Kenyans

Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews as part of the recruitment and those successful will receive job offers from along with competitive salary and other benefits.

Below are more details on the job opportunities.

Positions available

Lead Pharmacist

Pharmacy Manager

Clinical Pharmacist

Lead Pharmacy Technician

Senior Pharmacy Technician

Requirements

Along with valid academic certificates and qualifications in pharmacy with the minimum requirements being a degree or a diploma in the same field, candidates must provide the following documents and details:

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Passport bio-data page

Kenyan National ID

Academic and professional certificates

How to apply

Interested candidates are to submit their applications online via a Google Form provided by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The deadline for application is June 18, 2025 with candidates expected to follow the below steps:

Visit the official application platform and fill the online form Fill in the required information including: Full Name (as per passport)

Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

Passport Number

Kenyan ID Number

Contact Number (WhatsApp/Mobile)Email Address Upload necessary documents and submit the form.

For further details, visit the official website of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs .

Labour CS Dr Alfred Mutua interacting with job seekers during a recent overseas jobs recruitment exercise

Candidates are reminded to only apply through the official government channel for these opportunities with the Diaspora Placement Agency (DPA) being the sole recruiter.

About Jersey islands

Jersey Island is the largest of the channel islands spread out between England and France.

It is approximately 137 kilometres south of England and 14 miles from the French coast.