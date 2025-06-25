History of All Saints Cathedral: Sanctuary that has housed protestors

All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi is more than just a place of worship. It is a national monument, a spiritual centre, and increasingly, a civic sanctuary especially in times of unrest.

With a legacy that spans over a century, the cathedral has evolved from its colonial beginnings to become a powerful symbol of refuge, dialogue, and resistance.

A cathedral rooted in Kenya’s colonial era

All Saints’ Cathedral was officially established in 1917, making it over 105 years old. The idea for the church was conceived by the Rt. Rev. William G. Peel, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Mombasa, who arrived in Nairobi in 1900.

He conducted the first Anglican service in the city, catering to the early British settlers and employees of the Uganda Railway commonly referred to as the Lunatic Express.

In 1914, a public meeting of the European Anglican community was held to fundraise for the construction of a permanent church in central Nairobi.

Spearheaded by the Church of England Men’s Society, this initiative led to the laying of the foundation stone on 3rd February 1917 by the then Governor, Sir Henry Conway Belfield.

The stone was blessed by Bishop J.J. Willis of Uganda, and a special document was interred beneath it bearing the prayer:

God grant that this church of All Saints may now and always be a house to promote the greater glory of God... and that from it may the waters of life flow for ages for the salvation of the faithful of Nairobi and the whole Nation.

A national monument in the heart of Nairobi

Today, All Saints’ Cathedral serves as the Provincial Cathedral of the Anglican Church of Kenya and the Diocesan Cathedral of the All Saints’ Cathedral Diocese.

Located in the heart of Nairobi, it is one of the most recognisable religious landmarks in the city. The main sanctuary has been declared a national monument and is registered under the National Museums of Kenya, affirming its importance as a heritage site.

The cathedral’s position near key government institutions and its historical significance make it a regular venue for national celebrations, civic dialogue, and interdenominational gatherings.

Its congregation is diverse, cutting across Kenya’s political, economic, and social spectrum. Over the years, it has become a space where politics and faith often intersect.

Sanctuary for Protesters: The June 25 incident

On 25th June 2024, the role of the cathedral as a sanctuary was brought into sharp focus when it opened its gates to over 3,000 anti-Finance Bill protestors, mainly Gen Z fleeing police violence in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

According to Rev. Canon Evans Omollo, anti-riot police fired live bullets and hurled teargas canisters into the cathedral compound, injuring several people who had sought refuge within church grounds.

“During the protests and demonstrations that rocked the country... All Saints Cathedral opened the gates to over 3,000 protesters... to take refuge from furious police officers who were under orders not to allow any peaceful protest contrary to Article 73 of the constitution,” said Rev. Omollo.

Following the incident, the cathedral demanded a public apology from the then Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for the violation of its grounds and the endangerment of innocent civilians.

A place of remembrance and resistance

On Sunday after the protests, All Saints Cathedral hosted an interdenominational memorial under the banner 'Lest We Forget June 25', in honour of the lives lost during the Finance Bill demonstrations.

The event brought together opposition leaders, legal minds, and members of the clergy in a powerful moment of national reflection.

Among the notable attendees were former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa.