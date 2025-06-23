Protests and demonstrations in Kenya, particularly in urban centres like Nairobi, have become more frequent in the last year.

As events escalate, they often result in injuries, arrests, and public disorder.

Access to reliable emergency contacts is critical for those affected, including demonstrators, journalists, medics, and bystanders. The following is a verified list of emergency numbers, hospital contacts, and legal aid organizations that respond during civil unrest.

First, the emergency basics

An ambulance

Ambulance: Call 1199 for the Kenya Red Cross. Free, available 24/7, and nationwide.

Police: Dial 999 or 112 . These are the national emergency lines.

Fire services: Call 020-2222181 or 020-2344599.

Other ambulance providers include:

AMREF Flying Doctors: Call 020-3315454

Avenue Rescue Services: 020-3743858

St. John Ambulance: 020-2210000

Hospitals with emergency services

Some hospitals are better equipped for chaos than others. Especially those near frequent protest zones.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH): Nairobi’s biggest public hospital. They’ve treated gunshot victims from protests before. Call 020-2726300 or 0738-606-409.

The Nairobi Hospital: Private but solid in emergencies. Call 0702-200-200.

Mbagathi County Hospital: Public hospital with a casualty department. Close to Kibera and Langata. Call 0722-851-565.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital: A public referral hospital serving Umoja, Donholm, Kayole, Komarock and Eastlands regions. Call via 0798536537.

Aga Khan University Hospital: Situated in Parklands, Nairobi, offers emergency and specialized trauma care. Contact through 020-3662000.

MP Shah: Private hospital with emergency response capacity. Call 020-4291100.

If arrested, harassed or need a lawyer

A Kenyan man in handcuffs, being escorted by a police officer

Law Society of Kenya (LSK): For assists with arrest-related legal support, bail and legal representation. Can be reached through their toll-free hotline 0800-720-434 .

IPOA. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority receives and investigates reports of police misconduct. Contact via toll-free line 1559 . Can also be alternatively reached through 0742-515-672 .

KNCHR. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights monitors and responds to human rights violations, including excessive force. Can be reached through toll-free line 0800-720-627, SMS reporting through 22359 and by emailing complaint@knchr.org

Mental health matters too

A man undergoing mental stress

If you or someone you know is shaken, you can call 0800-724-280. It’s free and run by trained counsellors who understand what protest trauma looks like.

The hotline offers mental health support in collaboration with professional psychologists.

Other groups that can help

If you can't get through to police or official channels, these organizations step in, especially when it gets rough:

Kituo cha Sheria (@KituoSheria on X) - Free legal aid for Kenyans detained during demos. Call +254 20 3874191 .

Amnesty International Kenya - Tracks arrests and police violence. Call +254 20 4283000.

FIDA Kenya - Legal help especially for women and girls. Call +254 20 2604044 or +254 20 2604043

MUHURI - Active along the coast and often shares real-time alerts on their X page.

Defenders Coalition - Protection for journalists, activists, human rights defenders and organisers.

Public demonstrations are constitutionally protected under Kenyan law.

However, they often result in human rights concerns ranging from excessive police force to arbitrary arrest.