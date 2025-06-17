Following the temporary step‑aside of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat on Monday, Patrick Tito has been appointed as the acting DIG.
Albert Ojwang’s death on June 7 occurred under suspicious circumstances at the Nairobi Central Police Station and has ignited public outrage, with human rights organisations accusing the police of abuse of power while demanding accountability.
Amid the mounting pressure, Lagat stepped aside to allow for independent investigations, and Tito, then serving as his Principal Assistant, assumed his role in an acting capacity as the next ranking officer.
Lagat said his move was primarily intended to facilitate an interrupted investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) into the now controversial incident.
Tito is a career police officer in the Kenya National Police Service, and has served as a Principal Assistant (PA) to four former inspector generals and deputy IGs over a period spanning at least a decade.
He was appointed PA to DIG Lagat at Vigilance House in Nairobi in March 2025 after being elevated from his post as Nyanza Regional Police Commander.
Patrick Tito's transition from PA to Ag. DIG
Before this appointment, Tito held several crucial roles that included, leading the diplomatic police unit, spearheading operations on Kenya’s railway network, and commanding the Nyanza region for about a year.
Notably, he previously served as PA to former multiple DIGs including Major‑General. (Retired) Hussein Ali, Mathew Iteere, David Kimaiyo, and Joseph Boinnet
His new responsibilities & leadership role
As Acting DIG, Tito will oversee operations within the Kenya Police Service. In his prior role as PA, he advised on major operational and administrative decisions.
Having served directly under multiple DIGs, he is expected to bring a strong understanding of Kenya Police’s internal functioning and policy implementation
Though his tenure in the acting role is tied to the ongoing Ojwang custody death inquiry, Tito’s leadership will be key in maintaining operational stability and public confidence during this period.
Tito's time in office marks a crucial moment for the Kenya Police. With investigations ongoing, his ability to maintain operational effectiveness,while upholding transparency and trust will define the public’s response.
Among the roles expected of him include command and supervision of police units, implementation of policing policies, discipline and personnel management, as well as operate coordination during emergencies.
