A new statement from detained police constable James Mukhwana has revealed harrowing details of the events surrounding the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody on the night of June 7, 2025.

In a sworn statement to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Mukhwana directly implicated Central Police Station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Samson Talam, claiming he acted on instructions allegedly issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Eliud Lagat .

According to the statement, the orders were to "discipline" Ojwang after he was brought into custody.

Ojwang had been arrested after DIG Lagat raised a complaint that the deceased had published false information against him on X (formerly Twitter).

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat

Mukhwana, who is now in custody, told investigators this was his second formal statement after initially taking part in a cover-up effort with fellow officers.

Through his lawyers, he is now seeking witness protection, claiming his life is in danger.

The chilling account details how, during his shift that night, Mukhwana was summoned to the OCS’s office. There, he was allegedly told: "There is a directive from DIG Lagat. Do you know him? There are officers from the DCI headquarters bringing a suspect here at 8:00 p.m. Tell the inmates to discipline him a bit."

When Mukhwana reportedly raised concerns about the consequences of such an order, he says he was warned to obey or risk punishment as a junior officer.

Later that evening, a black Subaru carrying a handcuffed Ojwang arrived at the station.

After confirming with OCS Talam that Ojwang was the intended detainee, Mukhwana helped book him into custody.

According to his statement, the assault began shortly after inside the last cell opposite the toilet.

Mukhwana alleges that four inmates, Collins Ireri, Gill Ammiton, Brian Mwaniki, and Eric Ndambuki, were instructed to beat Ojwang after being given Sh2,000 to buy alcohol.

Police constable James Mukhwana in court on June 16, 2025

As the violence escalated, Mukhwana said he and fellow constable Kimani intervened, finding Ojwang bleeding and slumped against a wall.

Mukhwana stated that he requested Deputy OCS Samuel Nganga to take Ojwang to the hospital . He then left for home around 10:00 p.m.

The following day, Mukhwana received numerous calls from colleagues about the incident.

When he contacted OCS Talam, he was told not to worry and assured that things were under control.

However, on June 11, Mukhwana was summoned by IPOA to give a formal statement.

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam

He has admitted his first account was part of an agreement among the officers to conceal the truth.

Feeling betrayed and used as a scapegoat, Mukhwana said he was haunted by guilt and returned to IPOA on June 12 to provide a second, more truthful statement.

He was subsequently arrested and transferred to Capitol Hill Police Station , where his latest account was recorded.

Mukhwana insists that while the intent had been to "discipline" Ojwang, not kill him, he is now prepared to tell the full truth.

Through his lawyers, he has applied for witness protection and indicated they will not seek bail due to concerns over his safety.

His legal team further claims they have faced threats and intimidation from individuals believed to be police officers.