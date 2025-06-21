How the ground is shifting for Ruto & his men [Opinion]

President William Ruto and his allies are increasingly finding themselves in a tight spot with the ground shifting and voters holding them accountable while also and setting the record straight, sometimes leaving them humbled.

With an informed and bold population, misinformation that would previously be allowed to slide is no longer being left to fall through the cracks with Ruto’s men being confronted with the truth on the spot.

Case in point is in Meru where nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni was booed and forced to retract her statement claiming that under Ruto’s presidency, the price of animal feed has dropped while the opposite is true.

Dairy farmers cut her speech short, expressing their disagreement with the statement as Ruto watched from the dais.

President William Ruto at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day at the Meru ASK Showground

National Assembly Majority leader Kiamani Ichung’wah has perhaps borne the brunt of this open dissent having been heckled in Ol Kalou Town, Nyandarua County on April 3 with a repeat of the same on April 5, when he accompanied the President to Lari, Kiambu County.

Ruto’s extensive tour of the larger Mount Kenya region was a reality check for his foot soldiers who found the going too tough with the crowd refusing to be addressed by a section of leaders who accompanied the president.

Nyandarua Women Rep Faith Gaitau, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Tharaka Nithi Women Representative Susan Ngugi are among the lawmakers who were heckled during the tour.

A region that was once fully under the grip of Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade is increasingly finding its voice and letting its stand on a number of issues known, sometimes bashing their elected representatives whenever they go against the wishes of the people.

Holding elected leaders accountable and making stand known

Last year’s protests against the Finance Bill 2024 was the clearest indication that while half truths and lies may sometimes slide through, voters wield the ultimate power and are able to set the record straight when they feel that their elected representatives are failing on the job.

Protests were reported in areas that initially backed the administration with MPs finding it difficult to address MPs who had voted them into office not long ago.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been on a brutal political charm offensive that could bring the career of several politicians to a grinding halt.

Politicians weigh options

So brutal has the campaigns been that a number of politicians in the region are said to be reconsidering their political alliances with some who were vocal defenders of the President going silent all of a sudden.

His case has largely been built around betrayal and unfulfilled promises , taking advantage of the growing disillusionment in the region to rally it to reject any leader allied to the current administration.

Rigathi Gachagua

Whether these efforts will yield results remains to be seen but the reality is that voters are increasingly holding elected leaders accountable and demanding development.

Influencers and celebrities feel the heat

Celebrities, influencers and bloggers too have not been spared in this vicious campaign founded on facts and demand for better governance.

A number of those seen to be warming up to the administration have been criticized by residents, an indication of the changing fortunes that could prove to be costly in the 2027 elections.

So loud has the noise been that the President and his deputy have had to weigh in on 2027 politics despite cautioning politicians not to set the country on campaign mode with more than two years to the next elections.

Ruto exudes confidence over 2027 elections & trouncing opposition

2027 politics was evident in Ruto’s address in Meru on Saturday when he exuded confidence that he will trounce the opposition “asubuhi na mapema“.

I have been in politics for a long time. And no one can threaten me. Ati kutishwa? Hapana, watafute mtu mwingine…Tunajua umoja ni nguvu, kujitega ni udhaifu. Ndio sababu mimi kama kiongozi wa taifa hii, nitawaunganisha Wakenya wote, tuweze kutembea safari moja.

But for those who want to campaign, go do that. Si 2027 tutakutana nao? Kwani ni mafundi kiasi gani?

His deputy too was last weekend seen drumming up support for a second term, cheering up the crowd while seeking to know how many support “tutam” a termcoined by those in favour of the current president serving for two terms.