Jackton Odhiambo Sentenced for the murder of Edwin Chiloba

Freelance photographer Jackton Odhiambo has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the gruesome murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich, popularly known as Edwin Chiloba.



The ruling was delivered on Monday, December 16, 2024, by Justice Reuben Nyakundi at the Eldoret High Court.

A premeditated and einous crime

Justice Nyakundi described the case as aggravated homicide, emphasising that the murder was premeditated, planned, and brutally executed.

Chiloba’s lifeless body was discovered on January 4, 2023, in a metal trunk abandoned along a pathway in Eldoret.

An autopsy revealed that Chiloba had been suffocated with pieces of clothing, including socks and jeans, which blocked his mouth and nose.

DNA evidence and witness testimonies painted a chilling picture of the events leading to his death.

Although the court acknowledged the gravity of the crime, he opted for a 50-year sentence rather than the death penalty, which is no longer implemented in Kenya.

The evidence that sealed Odhiambo’s fate

The court relied on forensic findings, DNA evidence, and witness accounts to convict Odhiambo. DNA samples matched those of Chiloba and Odhiambo, confirming their intimate relationship.

Witnesses, including Odhiambo’s younger brother and cousin, revealed they had helped transport Chiloba’s decomposing body in a metallic box.

The box was later dumped along the Kipkenyo-Kaptinga road, where it was discovered by authorities.

A plea for justice denied

Chiloba’s family had pleaded for the death penalty, citing the brutality of the crime, but the court dismissed the request.

Instead, Justice Nyakundi handed down a sentence that reflected the severity of the offence while adhering to Kenya’s judicial practices.

The case has garnered national and international attention, spotlighting the challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ community in Kenya.

A tragic end

Edwin Chiloba, a vocal LGBTQ activist and fashion designer, was known for his courage in advocating for inclusion and equality.

His untimely death remains a stark reminder of the violence faced by marginalised groups.