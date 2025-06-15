4 questions raised as CCTV footage of Albert Ojwang’s last moments emerges

A CCTV footage detailing Albert Ojwang’s last moments at Mbagathi Hospital has surfaced, adding another twist into the investigation and revealing critical details that could unravel the mystery of his death.

The footage seen by this writer also contradicts several claims made by police in the wake of Ojwang’s death and indicates that the police were well aware of his state and were in no apparent hurry.

The footage shows a police vehicle making its way into Mbagathi Hospital at 1:35 am. Three officers step out of the vehicle with two of them engaging in a conversation before heading into the hospital building with the third officer following closely behind.

The phone call & no apparent hurry

One of the officers receive a phone call and they all walk out of the building and stay on the call for three minutes.

If Ojwang was alive and severely injured, who why were the officers in no apparent hurry to have him attended to and who were they talking to on phone when they were expected to be following up for the now deceased teacher to be attended to?

While the subject of their conversation is not clear, it could be a key piece in the puzzle of Ojwang’s death as all the officers hurried out of the building as soon as the phone call came in and remained on the call for about three minutes, a strong indication that it might have had something to do with the events of the night.

The officers captured in the footage at Mbagathi hospital may also shed some light into what transpired on the fateful night.

The long wait that hasn't been explained

The officers finally emerge with a stretcher at 1:46 am but are in no hurry as they take a long 12 minutes before loading him onto the stretcher and wheeling him into the hospital.

The conduct of the officers as captured in the footage clearly shows that the three police officers who took the deceased to hospital were not in a hurry to hand him over to the medics at the hospital.

It is not clear if they knew or suspected that Ojwang’ was already dead with the footage revealing that his body was wheeled into the hospital 24 minutes after the police vehicle arrived.

Body wheeled out

This is a sharp contrast to the narrative that the deceased being rushed to hospital for medical attention as in emergency situations, patients are handed over to medics much faster than was the case with Ojwang’ who was left in the police vehicle for several minutes.

Ten minutes after he was wheeled in, the body of Ojwang’ is seen being taken back to the police vehicle after medics confirmed that he was dead.

The footage confirms an earlier statement released by the facility indicating that Ojwang was taken to the hospital at around 2am and he was dead by the time he was handed over to the medics.