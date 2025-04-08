KBC loses another staffer days after journalist was found dead

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) is in mourning following the sudden death of another member of its staff, just weeks after the passing of a fellow colleague.

In a statement released on 7th April 2025, the national broadcaster announced the death of Moses Dennis, popularly known as Mose, who served as an audio music producer under Studio Mashinani at Lang’ata Studio.

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing on of our colleague, Moses Dennis… He was based at Studio 2, Lang’ata Studio.

According to KBC, Moses fell ill on the night of 6th April and contacted his brother for assistance. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



His body is currently at Rongai Sub-County Hospital’s Saitoti Mortuary in Kajiado County. A postmortem examination is scheduled for 9:00 am on 8th April to determine the cause of death.

“We remain in close contact with his family and will share further updates, including funeral arrangements, as soon as they are available,” the statement added.

Earlier loss of reporter Fredrick Parsayo

The tragic news comes just days after KBC lost another staff member, Fredrick Parsayo, a journalist based in the station's newsroom. Parsayo was found dead in his home in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency, on Friday, 21st March 2025.

Parsayo's last activity on social media has since gone viral, with fans flooding his final TikTok post with messages of grief. The video shows him crossing a river with his sandals in hand, smiling and carefree, with the caption: “Wacha nivuke hivi nikatafute za cabbages” — a phrase that translates to “Let me cross over and go look for money,” a common Kenyan expression about daily hustles.

A difficult time for the national broadcaster

The back-to-back deaths have shaken the KBC fraternity, with many colleagues and fans expressing shock and sorrow online.

KBC has urged the public to keep the families of the deceased in their thoughts and prayers, as they navigate these difficult losses.