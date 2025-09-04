The driver of a matatu has been charged after a man was captured on video performing dangerous stunts while hanging from the moving vehicle, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has confirmed.

The incident, which gained significant attention after the video circulated on social media, has highlighted the persistent issue of reckless conduct within the public transport sector.

Viral video prompts action

The video showed an individual clinging to the exterior of the public service vehicle (PSV), swinging perilously from the door frame and performing other manoeuvres while in motion.

In a brief statement on its official X account, NTSA confirmed the driver had been apprehended and charged for the incident.

The stunt was reckless and extremely dangerous. Sudden braking, sharp turns, or acceleration can easily throw the passenger off balance, leading to a fatal fall. The driver was arrested, presented in court and charged with various traffic offences.

Driver's legal responsibility explained

While the actions of the man hanging from the matatu were a clear safety violation, the decision to charge the driver is based on the legal principle that places ultimate responsibility for a vehicle's safe operation on the person in command.

The specific charges were not detailed by NTSA, but the actions captured in the footage appear to be in direct violation of Kenya's Traffic Act.

Matatu operators in Nairobi CBD

Most notably, Section 61 of the Traffic Act (CAP 403), under the heading 'Riding in dangerous position,' expressly prohibits individuals from being carried on any external part of a vehicle, including its footboard, steps, or roofing.

The act is intended to curb the very behaviour seen in the video, which presents a grave danger to the individual and other road users.

Additionally, Rule 80 of the Traffic (Minor Offences) Rules, 2016, makes it an offence to travel with any part of one's body outside a moving vehicle, an offence that carries a fine of Sh1,000 upon conviction.

Prosecutors could also potentially bring charges related to endangering public safety, depending on the circumstances of the incident.

Incident reignites road safety debate

This event has once again brought the broader issue of indiscipline on Kenyan roads to the forefront of public discussion.

NTSA car

The footage was met with condemnation online, with many citizens expressing concern over the flagrant disregard for safety that is frequently witnessed in the PSV industry.

Such incidents are not isolated and point to a larger challenge in enforcing traffic regulations consistently.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the legal repercussions for such dangerous displays.

However, the recurring nature of these violations underscores the ongoing difficulties authorities face in stamping out the culture of impunity on the country's roads.