Missing activist Mwabili Mwagodi found & taken to hospital: Here's all we know

Mwabili Mwagodi, the activist who went missing after being abducted in Tanania has been found dumped in Kenya.

Mwagodi confirmed his release, adding that Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities were involved in his disappearance in the neighbouring country and his subsequent release.

According to him, three Kenyan police officers were involved in an exchange with Tanzanian authorities at the Lunga Lunga border when he was being returned back to the country.

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

He was then dumped at Kinondo area of Diani where he was found and rushed to hospital.

The activist added that those behind his abduction confiscated his laptop, three phones, belt.

His Tanzanian work permit and yellow fever vaccination book which he had used for his travel were also taken away.

“They confiscated my three phones, one laptop, belt, passport, yellow fever vaccination book and Tanzanian work permit," Mwagodi said in a brief interview shortly after his release.

He is an outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities and a notable force behind the “Occupy Church Movement” that saw many churches reject donations from politicians and lock them out of the pulpit as pressure from Kenyans intensified.

Mwabili who has been a vocal critic of President Ruto was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday with human rights groups and family blaming the two governments.

The activist who works in Tanzania for a hospitality company left his car home, travelling by public transport to Dar es Salaam when his phone went off at around 10PM on Wednesday.

His wife raised the alarm after unsuccessfully trying to reach him with reports surfacing that he had been abducted by government operatives in the neighbouring country.

Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid accused Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu of targeting Kenyan activists in her brutal crackdown on dissent which has also seen the country’s opposition figures arrested.

A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again. Family has confirmed that Mwabili Mwagodi, who is a Kenyan activist and was vocal against church donations, was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday.

Mwabili Mwagodi's family addressing the press outside Kilimani police station on July 26, 2025

The trend of abducting activists in Tanzania, deporting them and dumping them within the borders of their country of origin is emerging as a familiar tactic used by Tanzanian authorities in recent days.

Activist Boniface Mwangi who was abducted in the country a few weeks ago was dumped in Kwale after spending days in captivity during which he claims he was tortured by Tanzanian authorities.

Uganda’s Agather Atuhaire who was abducted alongside Mwangi was also dumped in Uganda in a similar manner.