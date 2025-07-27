Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Missing activist Mwabili Mwagodi found & taken to hospital: Here's all we know

27 July 2025 at 7:33
Mwagodi is a leading critic of President William Ruto’s church fundraising spree and a notable force behind the “Occupy Church Movement” that saw many churches reject donations from politicians and lock them out of the pulpit as pressure from Kenyans intensified.
Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi
Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

Mwabili Mwagodi, the activist who went missing after being abducted in Tanania has been found dumped in Kenya.

Mwagodi confirmed his release, adding that Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities were involved in his disappearance in the neighbouring country and his subsequent release.

According to him, three Kenyan police officers were involved in an exchange with Tanzanian authorities at the Lunga Lunga border when he was being returned back to the country.

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia

He was then dumped at Kinondo area of Diani where he was found and rushed to hospital.

READ: Sh260Million & other demands by Boniface Mwangi & Agather Atuhaire in court case

The activist added that those behind his abduction confiscated his laptop, three phones, belt.

His Tanzanian work permit and yellow fever vaccination book which he had used for his travel were also taken away.

“They confiscated my three phones, one laptop, belt, passport, yellow fever vaccination book and Tanzanian work permit," Mwagodi said in a brief interview shortly after his release.

He is an outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities and a notable force behind the “Occupy Church Movement” that saw many churches reject donations from politicians and lock them out of the pulpit as pressure from Kenyans intensified.

Mwabili who has been a vocal critic of President Ruto was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday with human rights groups and family blaming the two governments.

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi

The activist who works in Tanzania for a hospitality company left his car home, travelling by public transport to Dar es Salaam when his phone went off at around 10PM on Wednesday.

READ: Here are 7 notable times Boniface Mwangi has been arrested and detained

His wife raised the alarm after unsuccessfully trying to reach him with reports surfacing that he had been abducted by government operatives in the neighbouring country.

Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid accused Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu of targeting Kenyan activists in her brutal crackdown on dissent which has also seen the country’s opposition figures arrested.

A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again. Family has confirmed that Mwabili Mwagodi, who is a Kenyan activist and was vocal against church donations, was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday.

Mwabili Mwagodi's family addressing the press outside Kilimani police station on July 26, 2025

Mwabili Mwagodi's family addressing the press outside Kilimani police station on July 26, 2025

The trend of abducting activists in Tanzania, deporting them and dumping them within the borders of their country of origin is emerging as a familiar tactic used by Tanzanian authorities in recent days.

Activist Boniface Mwangi who was abducted in the country a few weeks ago was dumped in Kwale after spending days in captivity during which he claims he was tortured by Tanzanian authorities.

Uganda’s Agather Atuhaire who was abducted alongside Mwangi was also dumped in Uganda in a similar manner.

READ: Former abductee Billy Mwangi explains why he joined WANTAM politics

The duo has since moved to the East African Court of Justice demanding USD1 Milio each as compensation for their torture and violation of their rights along with a public a[ology from the government of Tanzania and their respective governments.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.