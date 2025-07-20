Ruto addresses his promises with new commitment in Kenyans & advice to parents

President William Ruto has addressed his promises with a new commitment to Kenyans as the opposition drags him for not delivering most of the promises made so far with time running out.

The President who addressed the congregation during the installation of Bishop Benjamin Kalanzo at AIC Bomani in Machakos noted that while some have accused him of overpromising, the reality is that he is raising the ambitions of Kenyans, urging them to stop settling for average.

He asserted that he intends to deliver on every promise made with the clock ticking towards the end of his first term in office and with the opposition coming together in a bid to deny him a second term.

I’ve been accused of overpromising. But let me tell Kenyans, it’s not overpromising, it’s about raising our ambition. We must stop settling for average. I fully intend to deliver on every promise I made during my term.

He further claimed that a concerned bishop attempted to prevail upon him to reconsider his position on the pledges.

There is a bishop, as well as other people, who came and told me, 'You know whatever you promised, you did so because of the elections. Why don’t you revise some of that so the government can deliver what is possible?' But I told them no.

Ruto's take on parenting & the role of the police

In reference to the recent wave of unrests in the country that resulted in the loss of several lives and injuries as police officers cracked down on unarmed protesters, the Head of State challenged parents to focus on parenting their children rather than leaving them to police officers.

Without delving into the devastating outcome of police actions that left many Kenyans dead, the President asked the gathering what their expectation is when parenting is left to police officers who are trained to deal with criminals.

I ask parents to be responsible for their children. The police are trained to deal with criminals, not parenting. If you surrender your children to the police, what do you expect? I take time to parent my children and so should everybody.

The remarks come barely a week after the President faulted parents for the demonstrations witnessed in the country adding to a growing list of entities he has blamed for the deadly protests that have rocked his administration.

The president who spoke during a church service last Sunday accused parents of inciting ther children, adding that parents fear their children to a point of not telling them what is wrong and what is right.

I urge parents, please stop inciting your children. That is what is causing the demonstrations and the loss of lives. The biggest problem we have is that parents fear their children and cannot tell them what is wrong and what is right.

The statement sparked debate online with Kenyans noting the frequent shift in who is to blame for the protests.

Notably, the President has blamed various entities for the protests including the civil society, the opposition, the clergy and parents.

Protestors gathered in Nairobi CBD to march against the death of Albert Ojwang' in police custody

I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those who are behind sponsoring chaos in the Republic of Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation. I want to ask the Ford Foundation if that money they are giving out to fund violence, how is it going to benefit them?" The President stated last year after a wave of protests in June.