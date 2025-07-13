Ruto’s latest statement on underlying cause of deadly protests sparks debate

President William Ruto’s explanation of the underlying cause of demonstrations in the country has sparked debate online in light of his previous explanations on the same.

According to him, parents are to blame as they not only incite their children, but also fail to tell them what is right and what is wrong.

I urge parents, please stop inciting your children. That is what is causing the demonstrations and the loss of lives. The biggest problem we have is that parents fear their children and cannot tell them what is wrong and what is right.

Entities blamed by President Ruto for protests in the country

This is the latest explanation in a growing list that left many confused as to the what the President who has access to intelligence believes is the real cause of the protests.

Last year, the President placed the blame the squarely at the doorstep of Ford Foundation , accusing the organization of sponsoring violence against a democratic nation.

"I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those who are behind sponsoring chaos in the Republic of Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation. I want to ask the Ford Foundation if that money they are giving out to fund violence, how is it going to benefit them?" The President stated at the time.

The opposition and the clergy have also been blamed in the recent past with the president accusing them of inciting the youth to violence.

Netizens give their take

Some shared that they are struggling to establish what to trust among the multiple explanations given so far.

A section of netizens alleged a pattern in which according to the president, everyone and anyone is to blame except the government which he leads and against which the anger is directed.

“It's everyone else's problem apart from you Mr. President” noted one user on Facebook.

“Shifting the blame mara to Riggy G, mara the church, now it's the parents? Yet he knows what is ailing the Gen Z,” quipped another in reference to the various entities that have been blamed with another adding : "Now it's no longer opposition, but the parents who are inciting the children."

Some reminded him of the real issues that protesters want addressed with unemployment, corruption, police brutaity and accoutability and justice featuring in the list

Sami Bwani gave his take on what is faning the protests writing:

So simple sir, accountability, good governance and justice for all ... not a political opposition, sometimes we listen to your sound-bytes in the previous regime, and you were actually advocating for the same accountability, good governance and justice that the Gen-zs are calling for, nothing more.