Inside plot by Gachagua’s DCP party to lead nationwide demos & ultimatum to Ruto

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slapped the government with a one-week ultimatum to release school capitation funds or face nationwide protests organized by the party.

DCP Secretary General Cleopas Malala demanded that President William Ruto ensures that the funds reach schools by August 8, failure to which the party will organise mass protests across the country and a march to State House.

Malala addressed a rally in Embu on Saturday a ccused the government of sabotaging free education in the country, adding that resources that should be used to fund education are being looted.

This is not a question of lack of funds, it’s a question of corruption and misplaced priorities. We are seeing money being allocated to ghost schools while learners across the country suffer.

DCP Secretary General Cleopas Malala addressing a rally in Embu town on Saturday, July 26

Similar accusations were made by Gachagua who claimed that politicians allied to president Ruto are traversing the country with bags of cash in the name of empowerment programs.

Part of this money is what Kindiki is using to traverse the country; the same money meant for education is what they are using to fuel the helicopters you see around.

Speakers at the rally called for urgent intervention to avail sufficient funds to schools, warning of dire consequences.

They further accused President Ruto’s advisors of failing to offer appropriate advise, leading to what they termed as intentional attempts to cripple the education sector by underfunding it.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, his Murang’a counterpart Joe Nyutu and Kiambu’s Karungo wa Thang’wa made it clear that the opposition would resist attempts to cripple public education in the country and will marshal Kenyans to demand swift action should the government fail to avail funds.

The sentiments were echoed by several Members of Parliament including Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta) and Robert Mbui (Kathiani).

“This is not just about money, it's about the soul of our nation. We must protect the next generation,” Mukunji stated.

Education CS responds to claims of planning to scrap free education

The government found itself on the receiving end after failing to provide adequate funds to support education in public schools with a significant cut in school capitation funds.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba clarified on Saturday that the government does not intend to scrap free education, explaining that the government has been unable to meet the target of Sh22, 244 due to budget constraints.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

Under the government policy, the amount that we are supposed to give per student in senior school is Sh22,244, but because of budget constraints, we have not been able to meet that target. The number of students has been going up every year, but the figure has not been moving up. We have not abolished free primary education. We have only reduced the capitation fee.