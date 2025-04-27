Ruto brought 2 barons into his Cabinet - Gachagua's claims on war on drugs

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given his verdict on the government’s fight against drug and alcohol abuse in the country.

Gachagua who was impeached in October 2024 alleged that the efforts are futile as powerful individuals who sit in President William Ruto’s cabinet are involved in the trafficking of drugs, describing them as barons.

Without mentioning names, the self-styled truthful man claimed that President Ruto brought two drug barons into the governmen t upon his impeachment and subsequent exit.

According to Gachagua, this effectively sealed the fate of Kenya’s youthas the war against drugs cannot be won when top state officials are among those profiting from the illicit trade.

Gachagua told the congregation that at St. Louis- Igwamiti Parish in Nyandarua County during a church service in Ol Jorrook, Nyandarua county that two Cabinet secretaries who he did not name are “drug barons”.

When I left the government, Ruto brought two drug barons into his Cabinet as Cabinet Secretaries. How do you expect the fight against drugs to be won? It cannot. Our youth are left in God’s protection

Gachagua led a spirited fight against drug and alcohol abuse in the country, scoring several wins in his Mount Kenya turf where the vice had taken root.

He further claimed that he “knew very well the government was not interested in the fight” going by his observations, alleging that Kenya is the only country with drug barons sitting in the cabinet.

Now, Kenya is the only country in the world where drug barons selling drugs sit in the Cabinet.

Gachagua's sensational claims linking illicit brew menace to politics

The former DP who is on record claiming that the return of illicit brews in the Mount Kenya region is a deliberate move by well-connected persons in government to reduce the number of voters in the region alleged that the vice has made a comeback since his exit from office last year.

Since they forced me out of office, the President has ordered all the illicit alcohol that kills people to be brought here to destroy our young people. Police and chiefs have been instructed to allow people to continue drinking the deadly alcohol, so the number of registered voters decreases.

"It is immoral; it is unacceptable to target a community for destruction and extinction through the sale of poison to them. It is entirely possible to end the war on alcoholism because I had already achieved it.” Gachagua claimed while addressing a Church service in Naivasha on December 22, 2024.

Gachagua's 'truth' on dealings in Ruto's government

