Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has emerged as a powerful force, causuing unease in President William Ruto'c camp whenever he makes a public appearance and engages Kenyans.

His remarks in during the wedding of Gideon Moi's son have seen President Ruto's men trail thgeir guns on Uhuru who has maintained a low profile since exiting the political scene when he handed over power to President Ruto but still remains a significant force.

You know, I tell people that I had a biological father who was a politician who put political genes in my system, and they are still there, but now they are lying low.

But I also had a political father, and you know he wasn't scared of young people like some people around here today . When young people talk, they panic. You guys are the future, don't be cowards, don’t be put to anger. Start now. Who knows what God has in store for you? We are there to help and support you.

Led by Farouk Kibet, Ruto's men spent a better part of Satturday attacking Uhuru for his candid advice to the youth to play their part in the quest for a better Kenya, noting that former President Moi did not fear the youth.

“Wewe mheshimiwa Uhuru Kenyatta retire bwana, hii kiti haiko sio yako. Sahii hiyo kiti iko na mtu mwengine, hauko, ata ufanye nini hauko," National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro remarked on Saturday.

"Tunauliza Rais ambaye amestaafu awe na heshima na Wakenya, huwezi kuwa rais ambaye umestaafu unaenda kufanya uchochezi…sisi pia tunasema shetani ashindwe. Yes, nafasi ipatiwe rais wa nchi hii aendeshe Kenya," Farouk Kibet remarked.

The sustained onslaught leaves no doubt that when Uhuru sneezes, the Ruto camp catches a cold, but what could make the President's men so uneasy with a retired president who peacefully handed over power, retreating to a quiet life in retirement but remains loved by many?

2022 choice having consequences & politicians regretting

Choices have consequences and Kenyans are currenytly living with the consequences ogf the choices they made at the ballot, both positive and negative across all levels of government.

In the runup to the August 2022 elections, Uhuru made it clear that his chooice was Raila Odinga and cautioned voters in his Mount Kenya backyard against electing his then deputy.

The region largely ignored his advice, voting Ruto almost to a man with Gachagua as his deputy.

The love and political support that the President enjoyed in the region suffered following the impachment of Gachagua whonafterwards embraked on a spirited campaign highlighting promises that the President is yet to fulfil.

While some have openly expressed regret at supporting the President Ruto's bid in 2022, others are silently regreting.

The entry of Matiang'i

The entry of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i who is keen on going for the Presidency in 2027 was a significant development in Kenya's political scene.

With Uhuru's Jubilee party declaring support for the former CS, it is no secret that the former President is seen as an opponent in a rival camp whose activities should be kept in check.

Political influence

He still wield immense political influence with millions of Kenyans appreciating his leadership and political guidance.

This influence can be a deadly arsenal that can rally people behind a presidential candidate complicate things for Ruto in his quest for a second term in office.

Gachagua's exit: Who is the kingpin?

Until his impeachment, Gachagua was the highest-ranking political leader from the region, elected on a joint ticket with the president.

His exit created a vacuum and his public apology to the former President and his admission that Uhuru remains the foremost political figure in the region is not a light statement.

It places Uhuru as the possible custodian of the millions of votes from the region and the surest pathway to the mountainb for any aspirant. For now, Ruto appears not to be the favourite to secure the endorsement of this powerful figure with Jubilee backing Matiang'i hence the unease whenever Uhuru engages the public.

Political networks & deep pockets

Over the decades that he has been in politics, Uhuru has established deep political connections and networks backed by deep pockets to bankroll a presidential campaign and these are assets to whoever he chooses to support .

He is still a respected leader capable of rallying politicians to a course and crafting alliances that can pose a significant challenge to Ruto's 2027 bid.