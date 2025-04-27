Uhuru rattles gov’t top brass from retirement, Murkomen responds

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent lecture in Uganda in which he rallied the youth around governance and reforms has rattled Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Although Uhuru did not mention Kenya in his address, it appears to be a case of the shoe fitting and Murkomen has decided to wear it by taking on the former president over his calls to Africa’s youth to drive change and save the continent.

Uhuru who delivered a keynote address at the second annual Guild Leaders’ Summit 2025, held at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda urged Africa’s youth to step up to the challenge and stand up for good governance, shunning short term political gains.

Young leaders should embrace merit-based governance where policies serve long-term national interests. You have the time and you have the energy to get involved and stay involved in governance discussions until you effect the change you wish to see

Last line of defence & rescuing the heart and soul of Africa

Reflecting on the global geopolitical environment, Uhuru noted that the youth have the numbers and the energy to drive change, adding that they “are the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa.”

You are the last line of defence in the battle to rescue the heart and soul of Africa. No one is coming to save us, and as the world turns increasingly inward, the places to seek refuge are rapidly disappearing

The speech was well received and praised by many, including Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni who hosted Uhuru after the speech but back home, Murkomen is not a happy man.

Suddenly you’ve become very clever: Murkomen responds

The fiery speech has seen Murkomen accuse the former president of “exploitation” of young people.

Murkomen called for caution and responsibility when addressing the issues affecting the youth, accusing the retired president of asking the youth to demonstrate.

He was the president the other day; the ink he used to sign decisions with has not even dried. Suddenly has become very clever and an angel. He is now the one to lecture us and ask the youth to demonstrate, yet he was the president just recently. This exploitation of our young people is not right. I want to ask leaders across the political divide: this is not an issue of political gain, but an issue we must all act responsibly.

Notably, Uhuru did not mention Kenya in his address and did not ask the youth to demonstrate as alleged by Murkomen.

Uhuru’s life in retirement: A revered African statesman

A decorated statesman who retired at a young age politically in a continent where some cling to power, Uhuru is a celebrated African statesman.

The former President was appointed Kenya’s peace envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region by his successor, President William Ruto.

He has on several occasion been acknowledged for his outstanding efforts and diplomacy toward the promotion of peace, security and stability in the region.

Locally, he wields immense influence with huge crowds cheering whenever he steps attends public events.