Oussama Lamlioui’s ability to score goals that matter in crucial moments powered Morocco to their third CHAN tournament victory in an exciting 5-goal thriller at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Under coach Tarik Sektioui, Oussama proved his worth with his consistency standing out throughout the continental showpiece.

He struck in the group stage against Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and was on target in the quarter finals with his solitary goal eliminating Tanzania.

How Morocco's Oussama Lamlioui impressed in CHAN by scoring in 3 crucial moments

The 29-year-old also converted in the penalty shootout against Senegal in the semi-final, making his contribution in Morocco’s journey to another continental crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Morocco silenced Madagascar

Eyeing the trophy for a record third time, Morocco made their intention clear in the initial minutes of the game, but it was Madagascar who found the back of the net first in the 9th minute through Clavin Felicite Manohatsoa.

Youssef Mehri made things level in the 27th minute for Morocco, with Oussama Lamlioui snatching the lead for the Atlas Lions in the 44th minute.

A resilient Madagascar bounced back to make matter even in 68th minute.

Morocco win third CHAN title after beating Madagascar 3-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamlioui came through for his side with a screamer fired from the middle of the pitch, into the net sending the stadium into a frenzy with his coach shocked at the piece of magic that sealed victory for Morocco.

List of top scorers

The goals he scored against Madagascar were his fifth and sixth goals in the tourmanemnt and were enough win him the tournament’s top scorer.

South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela, Uganda’s Allan Okello, and Algeria’s Soufiane Bayazid had three goals each.

Amount Morocco, Madagascar and Senegal received

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlas Lions have now won the trophy three time (2010, 2020 and 2024) with the Democratic Republic of Congo having won it twice.

The victory also saw them bag the Sh453 million prize money along with the coveted trophy.

Madagascar which edged out Sudan on their way to the finals walked away with Sh155 million.

Morocco win CHAN title after beating Madagascar 3-2

Senegal bagged Sh90 million after edging out Sudan to finish third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout in Kenya

Kenya teamed up with Uganda and Tanzania to host the tournament, and it was a resounding success with data released by CAF president Patrick Motsepe confirming the same.

From the opening match to the final whistle when Morocco were crowned champions, Kenyans showed up even after being eliminated from the tournament.