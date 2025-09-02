Sergio Ramos releases single, joins list of 5 footballers who've taken shots in music

Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has officially stepped into the world of music with the release of his debut song Cibeles.

The track, which dropped this week, pays homage to his career with Los Blancos, celebrating the triumphs and unforgettable memories he collected over more than a decade at the club.

On his Instagram page, Ramos gave fans a taste of the new single, sharing a snippet along with an announcement.

“Cibeles is out now and available on all music streaming and download platforms. I hope you enjoy and love what has been sung in the song as much as I do,” he wrote.

The title of the song references Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, the iconic site where Real Madrid players traditionally celebrate their major victories with fans.

Sergio Ramos won five Spanish league titles with Real, the last of them in July 2020

Ramo’s musical journey

While many were surprised to see Ramos pursue a musical career, this is not his first brush with the art form.

He first dabbled in music in 2016 with La Roja Baila, Spain’s official anthem for the World Cup that year. Two years later, he collaborated with Spanish singer Demarco Flamenco on the track Otra Estrella en tu Corazón, which was dedicated to Spain’s national team.

His most recent contribution before Cibeles was in 2023 when he featured on Los Yakis’ song No Me Contradigas.

With this background, Ramos’ new release marks a more serious commitment to music. The song allows him to reflect on his glittering career at Real Madrid, where he lifted multiple La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Life beyond the game

Now 38, Ramos is at the twilight of his football career. Having left Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, he returned to his boyhood club Sevilla for a final stint in La Liga.

Sergio Ramos

His career achievements are undeniable: over 180 caps for Spain, a FIFA World Cup triumph in 2010, and two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

Known for his leadership, passion, and knack for scoring crucial goals as a defender, Ramos remains one of the most decorated and recognisable figures in modern football.

Away from football, Ramos leads a busy family life. He is married to Spanish television presenter and journalist Pilar Rubio, and together they are raising four children.

His personality, often described as intense on the pitch, has shown a more artistic and reflective side in recent years. Music, for Ramos, appears to be an outlet for this creativity.

Footballers with a musical side

Ramos is not the first footballer to try his hand at music. Throughout the years, several players have attempted to cross over from the pitch to the studio, with varying levels of success.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole released an R&B single Outstanding in 1999, although it received mixed reviews.

Manchester United Legend Andy Cole

Former England goalkeeper Peter Crouch amused fans with his dance moves but also recorded a light-hearted track in support of charity.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit, known for his flamboyance on the pitch, once released reggae tracks, and even enjoyed a measure of commercial success in the 1980s.

More recently, Memphis Depay, currently at Atlético Madrid, has carved out a reputation as a rapper. He has released multiple tracks and music videos, combining his love for football with a deep passion for music.