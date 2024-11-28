Okiya Omtatah Biography: Career, family, why he opted for diploma instead of UoN degree

Okiya Omtatah is a politician and human rights activist, currently serving as the Senator for Busia County after his election in the 2022 general elections.

Born on November 30, 1964, in Kwangamor village, Busia County, Omtatah has made a significant impact in the realms of activism and politics, often positioning himself as a voice for the marginalised and a staunch defender of constitutional rights.

Early Life and Education

Omtatah grew up in a Catholic family, which influenced his early aspirations to become a priest.

He attended St. Paul's Secondary School before transferring to St. Peter's School in Mukumu, where he completed his O-levels in 1983.

Joining UoN and dropping out

His academic journey continued at the University of Nairobi , where he initially enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce but later opted to study philosophy at St. Augustine's in Bungoma, driven by his desire to pursue the priesthood.

He felt a strong calling to the priesthood, influenced by missionary priests he encountered at St. Paul's High School, which led him to defer his admission to UoN and instead enroll at St. Augustine's Philosophical School in Bungoma to study philosophy.

Unfortunately, while studying philosophy, Omtatah developed epilepsy, a condition that severely impacted his health and ultimately made it impossible for him to pursue his dream of becoming a priest.

He was informed that his condition would pose significant risks during religious services, as having an epileptic seizure could be dangerous in such settings

Despite this setback, he pursued a diploma in Mechanical and Automotive Engineering at Kenya Polytechnic now called the Technical Univeristy of Kenya .

Activism and Legal Battles

Omtatah's activism began during his school years and has been characterised by his relentless pursuit of justice through legal channels.

He is known for filing numerous public interest cases, challenging government decisions that he deems unconstitutional.

His reputation as Kenya's "public defender" stems from his ability to take on powerful entities without formal legal training.

Notably, he has won significant cases that have shaped Kenya's political landscape, including an eight-year battle to recover over 800 acres of government land in Busia County .

Here are some other notable victories:

Omtatah has been at the forefront of cases filed against the Finance Act 2023 , which introduced new taxes. He obtained court orders that temporarily suspended the implementation of certain provisions of this Act, arguing that they were unconstitutional and harmful to ordinary Kenyans. Eventually, the Supreme Court ruled that some sections of the act were unconstitutional , but upheld other sections of the law.

Contempt of Court Case: He cited the Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority for contempt after they allegedly disobeyed a court order related to the Finance Act.

In September 2024, Omtatah won a temporary injunction against the re-tendering of a multi-million-shilling fish project in Mombasa, arguing that the project was already completed and that the new tender process was a scheme to misappropriate public funds.

Omtatah has also challenged various governmental decisions on constitutional grounds, such as opposing backdated salary increases for Members of Parliament and contesting state actions that infringe on citizens' rights. Although not all cases have resulted in victories, his persistent efforts have drawn significant attention to issues of governance and accountability in Kenya

Personal attacks and injuries

Okiya Omtatah has faced numerous physical assaults and attacks throughout his activism, which have resulted in significant injuries.

In 2012, Omtatah was attacked by hired goons, during which he lost four incisors.

This attack was linked to his vocal opposition against government injustices and his public interest litigation efforts.

On March 22, 2024, Omtatah was accosted outside a court in Busia, where assailants pelted him with stones.

Although he managed to escape without physical harm, the attack caused damage to his vehicle.

More recently, on April 3, 2024, assailants raided his rural home looking for him but instead injured his wife during the attack.

This incident raised concerns about the safety of Omtatah and his family amid escalating threats against him due to his outspoken stance on human rights and government accountability

Political Career

In the 2022 elections, Omtatah was elected as the Senator for Busia County under the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) party.

He won with a substantial margin, garnering 171,681 votes against ODM’s Hillary Itela who received 59,276 votes.

His political career is marked by his commitment to addressing issues affecting ordinary Kenyans and holding the government accountable.

Omtatah's political journey reflects his long-standing dedication to public service and advocacy for the "small man," as he often refers to everyday citizens facing systemic injustices.

His approach combines grassroots activism with formal political engagement.

Personal Life

Okiya Omtatah is the only son among five siblings; he has four elder sisters. His upbringing in Teso South has shaped his worldview and commitment to social justice.

He is married and acknowledges that while his calling to priesthood remains strong, it is now impractical due to his family commitments.

Omtatah continues to engage with various community initiatives and plans to establish an organisation focused on public advocacy.

Presidential ambitions

Okiya Omtatah has recently expressed his ambitions to run for the presidency in Kenya's 2027 elections. To explore the feasibility of his candidacy, he has formed a 10-member Presidential Exploratory Committee . This committee is tasked with engaging the public, gathering input on national challenges, and evaluating how Omtatah can address these issues through innovative leadership.

The committee is structured as follows:

Mary Kathomi Riungu - Chairperson, responsible for organizing and coordinating committee activities.

Charles Ole Kabaiku - Deputy Chairperson and Diaspora Coordinator.

David John Bwakali - Political and Grassroots Strategist, providing insights into political trends and electoral dynamics.

Victor Kipng’etich - Legal Adviser, ensuring compliance with electoral laws.

Hanifa Adan - Public Relations and Media Consultant, managing public relations and media coordination.

Jude Ogulla - Analytics Lead, focusing on conducting opinion polls and surveys.

Purity Ndambuki - Joint Secretary, supporting the committee's operations.

Emmanuel Baraka - Joint Secretary, assisting in the smooth functioning of the committee.

Kevin Migwe Kimwatu - Spokesperson, responsible for communicating on behalf of the committee.

Eng. Julius Okara - Patron, providing guidance to the committee.

The committee is expected to operate for a maximum of 18 months from its establishment on November 22, 2024, during which it will gather public input and assess the viability of Omtatah's presidential bid

In summary, Okiya Omtatah stands out as a multifaceted individual whose life experiences have informed his activism and political career.