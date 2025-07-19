Gachagua’s enticing promise to Gen Zs & what trends reveal

The race to win over the Gen Z vote block is heating up with politicians dishing out promises to bag their votes.

In the world of politics, promises appears to be the currency that moves the masses in elections and this is not lost to Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Promises have been flowing with the current administration struggling to defend its record and the opposition capitalising on the many unfulfilled pledges to prosecute its case before Kenyan voters who are the judges will give their verdict at the ballot in 2027.

Gachagua’s promise to Gen Zs

Perhaps in a bid to win over the Gen Zs who have emerged as a force to reckon with, Gachagua has revealed a plan by his party to reserve half of all nomination slots within DCP for Gen Zs.

The former Deputy President who made the revelations during an interview in Boston on July 19, 2025 added that the bold activism and courage demonstrated by Kenya’s Gen Zs is reason enough to trust them with nomination slots and an opportunity to lead.

Under the DCP Party, 50 per cent of all nominated positions will be reserved for Gen Z. Young leaders like Wanjiku Thiga and Peter Kawanjiru have fought boldly for their space; they have secured their place in leadership, whether they vie or not.

Trends in nominations

A look at how the positions have been dished out in the last ten years reveals that most have gone to relatives of notable politicians, political brokers and cronies who lose elections or are prevailed upon to shelve their bids.

In the current parliament, Winnie Odinga who is the daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga is serving as an MP in East Africa Legislative Assembly while his uncle Oginga served in the same capacity between 2023 to 2017.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kennedy Musyoka was landed in EALA in 2017 and is currently serving in the same capacity after the Wiper party nominated him for another stint in 2022.

Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu, Kanini Kega, Hassan Omar, David Sankok and Jackson Kosgei are among the nominated leaders in what has been a familiar trend of parties and politicians dishing out nomination slots to familiar faces in politics.

The exceptions have been few and far in between and the situation is not different in the county assemblies where individuals have been rewarded by nominations for their loyalty and service to party.

President Ruto’s UDA party nominated its five of its staff including cleaners, messengers and receptionists and volunteers who are currently serving in various county assemblies.

