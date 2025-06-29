Videos of standout moments of humanity amid chaos during protests in Nairobi

Even as tensions ran high, humanity prevailed amid the chaos in the streets of Nairobi as police deployed to quell the protests faced off with thousands of Kenyans who took to the streets to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadly June 25, 2024 protests and demand justice for those killed.

Patriots who were on the streets agitating for a better nation refused to be drawn into the lawlessness with their discipline and courage standing out on a bloody day.

Their god deeds shone through on a dark day that was characterized by loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property after goons infiltrated the protests with police also finding themselves on the spot once again for applying excessive force to quell the protests.

Here are some heartwarming moments captured in the streets of Nairobi.

When a police officer was injured in the line of duty and needed first aid, the same protesters who he had been deployed to handle that came through for him.

Human rights lawyer Hussein Khalid teamed up with others to attend to the injured officer, giving him the much-needed help.

A video that went viral on social media shows Khalid gently wiping blood from the officer’s brow while murmuring “Pole, pole, pole,”.

“Na tunaumia bwana” (And we are suffering)” the officer is heard whispering as he moves away after a fist bump to which one of the protesters responded with an assurance that they are in it together .

Officer down! Shielding injured cop and whisking her to safety

Police Constable Emily Kinya was saved by gen Z protesters who refused to revenge the death of protesters with violence.

“The protesters overwhelmed us. As we were withdrawing, I got hit on the foot, and then I fell. That is when they caught up with me.” Kinya recounted from her hospital bed.

As she lay on the ground with blows, kicks and stones raining on her, it took the intervention of some of the protesters for

Luckily, a few tried to shield me. But there were those behind who kept hitting me and chanting, ‘Let’s kill her. They’ve killed one of us.

A man dressed in green is seen rushing to where the officer lay and shielding her with his body while prevailing upon to rowdy mob to stop assaulting her.

Others join him in guarding the injured officer, saving a situation that would have potentially had devastating outcome.

The protesters are then seen carrying the injured officer to receive first aid before being moved to hospital.

Maraga & families of shielded as police teargas protesters

Even before chaos erupted, police moved in to quell the peaceful protests with teargas.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga and the families of those who were killed during last year’s protests are among those that were caught up in the melee.

Patriotic Kenyans shielded them, whisking them to safety as a thick cloud of teargas filled the air.

They found refuge at Nation Media Group’s offices located along Kimathi street.

Sharing is caring

Sharing is caring and this was the reality for one police officer deployed to quell the protests after he was approached by a thirsty protester after long hours of running battles, teargas and chaos.

The heart-warming moment was captured on camera as the young protester requested the officer who had a bottle of water for a sip.

The officer readily handed over the bottle to the protester who proceeded to share the same with his colleagues.

While some applied lethal force and used their arms, some police officers chose non-violent means to engage the protesters.