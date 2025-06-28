How the opposition tried to lure Raila to dump Ruto: Details of the enticing deal

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed details of an offer he was presented with by opposition leaders who reached out to him to abandon President William Ruto.

The Orange Democratic Movement party leader disclosed that he was approached by the opposition to ditch Ruto and help in pushing against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Leaving little to guesswork, Raila stated that some of those who made the offer are politicians who arrogantly claimed to have shares in government not long ago .

Some people said we were outsiders. These are the same people who claimed that if you did not vote for them, then you don’t have shares.

Speaking in Rarieda on Friday, June 27, Raila explained that as part of the deal, he was to be backed in 2027 presidential elections on condition that he returns the favour in 2032.

He added that he rejected the deal to unite with the opposition against Ruto as he could not work with those behind it.

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga

One of them even said that if he found us in the queue to State House, he would remove us. Can you really work with such a person?

Why I am working with Ruto - Raila explains

He defended the decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration, stating that it was the best way to change the lives of his supporters.

We have taken a very bold step by working with the Kenya Kwanza government. We do not have to stay or let our people stay in the cold all the time. Anytime we find a chance that can change the lives of our people, we take it

Raila who has remained closely-guarded on his 2027 plans asserted that at the right time, he will give his supporters a political direction to follow adding that he will not abandon president Ruto.

I am going nowhere. I will not abandon Ruto because I know where we are heading to. We will walk together in unity to reach our destination.

The veteran politician warmed up to President William Ruto’s administration in a pact that saw a number of his allies land government appointments, including in Ruto’s cabinet in the broad-based government.

How Raila's cooperation with Ruto weakened the opposition

His exit left Azimio la Umoja severely weakened with the remaining principals teaming up with Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached last year.

The impeachment of Gachagua was the climax of a bitter fallout with the former DP and his allies turning into fierce government critics.

File image of opposition leaders Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karya, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i and Mukhisa Kituyi on the front row. Justine Muturi and Mithika Linturi can also e seen on the second row.

The opposition has been criss-crossing the country criticizing the president and selling a narrative that he has failed to deliver on his pledges.