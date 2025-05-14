Post-mortem uncovers teen's cause of death after VVIP Rooftop club incident

A family in Kangemi is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old son, Wilberforce Kisia, a reveller who met a brutal end after allegedly being assaulted by bouncers at the VVIP Rooftop Club along River Road, Nairobi.

What was meant to be a regular night out on Sunday, May 11, turned fatal after the teenager reportedly got into a confrontation with club security.

His body was later found hidden inside the club premises, days after he was last seen alive.

Kisia, a well-known figure on social media for his vibrant dance routines and captivating stage performances, had left his family home in Kangemi with hopes of furthering his craft. He never returned.

“The last time I saw him was Sunday. He said, ‘I’ll be back Monday morning.’ But by Tuesday, there was no word… nothing,” recalled his brother, Kennedy Ambani. “They hadn’t posted him on their club social… That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Concerned by his sudden silence, the family launched a frantic search. Friends were contacted, social media combed through, and calls placed to the club. Suspicion grew when Kisia’s recent videos were quietly removed from the club’s social platforms.

“I called the club cameraman. He just told me, ‘If it’s about Kisia, go ask the management,’” Ambani added, his voice heavy with frustration.

The night that ended in horror

Eyewitnesses have since come forward to shed light on the tragic events of that night.

According to multiple accounts, a disagreement inside the club led to Kisia being confronted by two bouncers while he was dancing on a stairway within the venue.

“He was dancing on the stairs when one bouncer grabbed him and handed him to another. That one held him by the neck. That’s the last they saw him,” said another brother, Vincent Mudoga.

Witnesses claim Kisia was forcefully restrained, beaten, and dragged into a back room within the club—where he would later be found lifeless.

Post-mortem reveals brutal assault

A post-mortem conducted at the city mortuary confirmed Kisia had died from injuries consistent with prolonged assault. The report cited signs of strangulation and blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

His body was not reported until the following evening, nearly 24 hours later, prompting further questions about the club’s handling of the incident.

Suspects arrested

Following pressure from the family and public outrage, police arrested two security guards suspected of involvement in the attack.