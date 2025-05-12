How suspected hitman in MP Were's murder was arrested attempting to flee the country

Detectives investigating the assassination of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were have arrested the suspected gunman believed to have executed the high-profile killing along Valley Road in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Kuria alias "Kush", was reportedly arrested in Isibania while attempting to cross the border into Tanzania.

According to investigators, Kuria was in communication with a relative in Tanzania and had been planning to flee the country to evade capture.

Kuria’s arrest brings the total number of suspects in police custody to 11, as detectives continue to unravel the complex plot behind the MP's killing.

Police sources close to the investigation say Kuria travelled to Nairobi’s Central Business District on the day of the murder with a singular mission: to eliminate the legislator.

He allegedly trailed the MP's vehicle and fatally shot him while the lawmaker was stuck in traffic along Valley Road.

After the shooting, Kuria is said to have dumped the murder weapon in Mihang’o, where police later recovered it.

He then used a motorbike to travel to Narok, reportedly as a tactic to throw off security agents, before boarding a public vehicle to Isibania, where he went into hiding.

Investigators had been monitoring communications between Kuria and other suspects already in custody.

His trail led them to a lodging in Isibania, where he was arrested alongside another individual.

Both were transferred to Nairobi and are expected to be arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts on Monday.

Charles Were was born in the early 1970s in Karabok, Homa Bay County.

Were went to school at Karabok Primary School and Oyugis Secondary School.

In 2012, Charles Ong'ondo Were enrolled at Meru University, where he completed a certificate course in County Governance the following year.

Building upon this foundation, he pursued a Diploma in Business Management at Mount Kenya University from 2013 to 2014.

He also enrolled for a Bachelor's degree in Business Management between 2015 and 2017 and later a Master's in Procurement and Supplies, further enhancing his expertise in the field.

Before venturing into politics, Were established himself in the corporate sector, holding executive roles in companies such as Victoria Cleaning Services, Metrookam Properties, and Benga Group Holding Limited.

In 2017, Were transitioned into politics, winning the Kasipul parliamentary seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

He was re-elected in 2022. During his tenure, he served on the Departmental Committee on Blue Economy and Irrigation, advocating for sustainable agricultural practices and water resource management.

Tragically, on April 30, 2025, Were's life was cut short in a targeted assassination near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi.