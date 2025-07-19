DOJ moves to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts: What this means & next steps

The U.S. government has taken a decisive step to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein case with the Department of Justice (DOJ)moving to unseal the transcripts as part of a new transparency push.

Citing intense public interest in the matter, DOJ at Attorney General Pam Bondi’s direction, submitted a to the motion in Manhattan federal court urging a judge to release the transcripts.

Unsealing the grand jury transcripts will shed light on the extensive investigations with DOJ noting that "transparency to the American public is of the utmost importance to this Administration."

Next step and protection of victims

DOJ confirmed that the entire process will be anchored in law with the protection of victims at the center of it all.

File image of Jeffrey Epstein who died by suicide in 2019

Transparency in this process will not be at the expense of our obligation under the law to protect victims.

Prior to releasing the transcripts, the DOJ will work with prosecutors to redact all victim names and personal identifying information from the transcripts.

Upon completion of the exercise, the transcripts will be made public, lifting the lid on the investigations that went on and the proceedings before the jury that saw Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty and sentenced.

Extensive review of Epstein files & its outcome

The move to unseal the transcripts was preceded by an extensive review of the Epstein files to determine if evidence could warrant the prosecution of additional individuals in the elaborate sex trafficking scandal that went on for years right in the shadows of powe r.

The exercise was concluded that "no such evidence was uncovered" to charge additional individuals.

Musk on a posting spree & claims on Epstein files

Musk has been on a posting spree on X, criticizing Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files by posting and reposting content slamming the president a record 135 times in a matter of hours.

The tech billionaire alleged "a cover up" by the Trump administration, claiming in another post that "so many powerful people want that list suppressed."

The Epstein files has been a controversial issue in Trump’s second term with his former ally-turned foe Elon Musk throwing jibes at the President from time to time with his own explanation of why the files have not been made public.

Musk at one point claimed that Trump’s name is among those in the notorious sex trafficking investigation.

Musk is leading a new department on government spending.AP/Evan Vucci

“@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Musk wrote on X without providing any evidence to support this claim.