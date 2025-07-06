Elon Musk escalates feud with Trump, unveils America Party: Here's his vision

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has escalated his feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, following through with his pledge to unveil a new party by announcing the formation of the America Party.

Musk who chaired the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the formation of the party after President Trump signed what the president described as a “big beautiful bill”.

He declared the formation of the new party on Saturday, adding that the new party will “give back” the people of the US their freedom.

Findings of online poll

A day before making the announcement, the Tech billionaire rolled out a poll on X with the findings indicating that majority are in support of a third party.

The poll which was uploaded on Friday July 4 which was also the US’s Independence Day sought to know from respondents whether they “want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system” that has dominated US politics with the yes-or-no survey garnering more than 1.2 million responses.

Elon Musk

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill & fallout with Elon Musk

At the heart of the fallout was Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill which Musk vehemently opposed, triggering a showdown.

President Trump has since signed the bill, with Musk responding swiftly with the announcement of the new party.

Musk had a dramatic fallout with Trump that played out on social media with personal attacks finding their way to the public.

He was formerly one of Trump’s biggest donors in the 2024 election and was picked to head the now defunct DOGE which spearheaded efforts to cut federal spending and reduce government jobs.

The behemoth claimed many casualties including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Fallout escalates as Trump hints at DOGE going after Musk

Trump recently hinted at turning DOGE on Musk, claiming that he has benefitted from subsidies, without which the tech billionaire would be forced out of business and relocate “back home to South Africa”.

Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far and without any subsidies, Elon would probably have to close shop and head back home to South Africa . No more rocket launches, satellites or electric car production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good hard look at this. Big money to be saved.