Here’s the latest on Elon Musk’s feud with Trump & the aftermath

After a dramatic clash in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk treated the world to an extraordinary display of hostilities, Friday evening saw the feud show some signs of cooling off.

The alliance between the world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful man imploded dramatically on Thursday, with the feud dragging into Friday before thing cooled off with the pair now dealing with the aftermath of what marks the end of a powerful alliance.

It all started with a disagreement over Trump’s big beautiful bill which quickly gave way to a big beautiful beef for Trump’s critics.

Nothing was off the table: From politics to personal attacks, Elon and Trump had it all flying across social media as the world watched one of the most dramatic political fallouts unfold.

Hostilities subsiding & the road ahead

Friday saw the pair largely shy away from personal and political attacks that had characterised the clash, even going a step further to wish each other well.

Trump largely avoided taking a swipe at the Tesla CEO when asked about him telling reporters, "I just wish him well."

Musk responded to the video of Trump with similar wishes with the comment: "Likewise."

Nonetheless, Trump ruled out talking to the billionaire as the future of their relationship remains in limbo.

"I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot…Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump said earlier on.

The aftermath: Trump's take on reconciliation

With calls for the duo to patch up their relationship, Trump made it clear that he will not be talking to the Tesla CEO anytime soon, adding that "Elon's totally lost it" but did not rule out reconciliation in the future.

“I’m not even thinking about Elon. He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem,” Trump said in a phone interview on Friday, making it clear that he won’t be speaking to the world’s richest man.

Business interests meet politics

Addressing reporters aboard Airforce One on Friday, Trump followed up on a post he made on social media as the clash unfolded, insisting that a thorough review of Musk's extensive contracts with the federal government is inevitable.

"We'll take look at everything...It's a lot of money." The president said in what was a follow up to his stand that “the easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts”.

An official at the White House who is well-briefed on the matter also confirmed that Trump may get rid of the red Tesla Model S that he bought in March.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have big plans together.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Tesla which Trump acquired for staff to use after showcasing Elon’s electric cars on the White House lawn will either be sold or given away.

"I hope he does well with Tesla," Trump said on Friday without delving into the details.