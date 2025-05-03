Reactions after Trump posted an image of himself as pope on social media

US president Donald Trump has caused a storm by posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope at a time when the world is preparing to get another pope following the death of Pope Francis.

Trump took to Truth Social with the image that went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

The image shows him wearing white papal mitre, complete with a crucifix dangling on his neck with other vestments.

He is seated on what to be a golden chair with one finger raised as if explaining a point.

The White House account reposted the image, adding to its virality as the world reacted to his actions.

“It's profanity, and Trump should be sued by the Vatican for it” noted one netizen.

While some found humour in his actions , others expressed their disgust that comes at a time when the Catholic Church is still in the nine days of mourning following Pope Benedict’s burial.

Ahmed Ka read more into the AI generated image, noting that it is unsettling and linked it to power in different realms writing:

There is something deeply unsettling in the timing. The real Pope has just died — a moment that, regardless of one’s beliefs, still carries weight in the moral and symbolic structure of the world. For centuries, the Pope represented something beyond the earthly struggle for power: a spiritual anchor, a figure of humility, at least in theory. And then, suddenly, a U.S. president appears online, clothed in papal robes, towering, golden, immovable — a synthetic god in high definition.

"That is a strange thing to do. I believe he means it as a 100% joke... But strange timing." noted another.

Atlantis Waites: Mm. I can’t even seem to discern why he’s doing that. He’s so devout and then this… it doesn’t make sense.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday (April 21, 2025) and was laid to rest last Saturday with Trump among the world leaders who attended his funeral service.

Trump recently joked with reporters that he would be open to the ide of becoming a pope.

“I’d like to be pope,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on April 30 adding that “that would be number one choice.”

The Conclave to elect next pope after Francis

133 cardinals below the age of 80 are expected to gather in the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to elect a new pope in a religious process that is highly secretive.

Paper ballots bearing the words "Eligo in Summun Pontificem" (Latin for "I elect as supreme pontiff") and each cardinal is expected to fill in the name of their chosen candidate.

One of the Cardinals must receive at least two thirds of the votes to be elected pope .