CS Kuria appoints new Kenya Investment Authority managing director

Chepkemei who is the head of marketing and communications at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KOTDA) will now be in charge of pushing for more investments in the country.

KENINVEST promotes and facilitates domestic and foreign investment in Kenya by advocating a conducive investment environment, developing bankable investment opportunities, and offering aftercare services to investors.

Before joining KoTDA, Chepkemei was the Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Limited, after a six-year stint in the media Industry where she rose through the ranks from an intern to become a Business News Editor, by the time she was leaving.

Chepkemei is a holder of a master’s degree in Communications Studies from Moi University, a Bachelor’s Degree in PR & Communications from Moi University.

She also has a postgraduate Diploma in Professional Marketing, from The Chartered Institute of Marketing of the UK and an executive certificate on Innovation from Stanford Centre For Professional Development. June is a Chartered Marketer by the Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK.