Agnes Kalekye Nguna appointed new KBC Managing Director

Charles Ouma

Prior to the appointment, Kalekye was Chief Operating Officer at The Star Publications and Chair of the Media Owners Association.

Seasoned media executive Agnes Kalekye Ngunawho has been appointed as KBC Managing Director
Seasoned media executive Agnes Kalekye Ngunawho has been appointed as KBC Managing Director

The government has appointed veteran journalist and seasoned media executive Agnes Kalekye Nguna as the new Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Managing Director and CEO for a three-year period.

The appointment which took effect immediately was announced on Friday, May 17 by ICT and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo through the KBC Board Chairperson.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, FIHRM, EGH has appointed Ms. Agnes Kalekye Nguna as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)," Director of Public Communications Mulei Muia stated.

Seasoned media executive Agnes Kalekye Ngunawho has been appointed as KBC Managing Director
Seasoned media executive Agnes Kalekye Ngunawho has been appointed as KBC Managing Director
The seasoned media executive has an impressive career and served as the Chief Operating Officer at The Star Publications prior to her appointment.

Ms Nguna is also the current Chairperson of the Media Owners Association.

"We wish Ms Nguna well in her new role and the Ministry looks forward to her working closely with the Board of Directors in the revitilisation of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation as envisaged," added the statement.

KBC had shortlisted eight candidates for the position of Managing Director that was advertised on February 13, 2024 with Miss Nguna landing the role after a rigorous recruitment process.

Candidates shortlisted for the role included Abraham Muthogo Kamau from Nairobi, Tabitha Mutemi, OGW from Kitui, Christopher S. Khisa (PhD) from Bungoma and Peter Njigua from Vihiga.

Jason K. Nyantino from Kisii, Peter O. Opondo from Kakamega and Sogoti James from Baringo also made it to the list.

KBC acting MD Samuel Maina
KBC acting MD Samuel Maina KBC acting MD Samuel Maina Pulse Live Kenya
She takes over from Acting MD Paul Macharia who was assumed the role on December 19 for a period of six months, following the sacking of his predecessor Samuel Maina over an alleged commitment to pay British broadcaster Channel 2 Group $5 billion (Ksh.769.5 billion).

Miss Nguna will work collaboratively with the KBC Board of Directors in designing and executing the corporation's strategy and leading the national broadcaster in reclaiming its spot as the most popular station.

She is also expected to turnaround the fortunes of the ailing broadcaster athat has been struggling with dwindling revenue in the face of competition from private media houses.

Charles Ouma

