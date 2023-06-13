CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

During a multi-agency meeting in Tharaka Nithi County, CS Kuria declared that any 250ml bottle of liquor selling for less than Sh250 should be considered illegal.

This move aims to curb excessive alcohol consumption and combat the proliferation of counterfeit alcohol in the country.

According to CS Kuria, liquor priced below Sh250 for a 250ml bottle should be treated as illicit noting that he had already been in talks with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to see the move succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have done the math with KRA and we know the core structure, so anyone selling liquor below Sh250 should be treated as a suspect with immediate effect," he stated.

The CS emphasized that this action is in line with efforts to tackle counterfeit alcohol production and protect consumers from substandard and harmful products.

To enforce this pricing directive effectively, CS Kuria informed that he has already communicated with the Finance Committee in parliament to initiate the necessary steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he has reached an agreement with the KRA acting commissioner general, Risper Simiyu, to publish the approved pricing guidelines. These guidelines will specify the cost price of the 250ml bottle and will be periodically updated by the KRA.

CS Kuria urged those who might be affected by the price adjustment to consider healthier alternatives, such as drinking milk.

"Even if you complain that liquor is expensive, it is okay; at least there is milk, which is cheaper. If you think Sh250 is too high, start drinking milk," he stated.

This recommendation highlights the government's focus on encouraging responsible drinking habits and promoting a healthier lifestyle among Kenyan consumers.

CS Kuria's announcement comes amidst the government's efforts to address alcohol consumption in the country. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading a national crackdown on alcohol consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya