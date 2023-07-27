The sports category has moved to a new website.

Raila's firm planning to build Sh515M hotel in Malindi [Details]

Lynet Okumu

The luxurious project will include a presidential villa with 3 bedrooms

Raila Odinga spearheading establishment of a 515M hotel in Malindi, Kilifi County
Kango Enterprise Limited, with Raila Odinga listed as one of its directors, is venturing into an ambitious luxury hotel project in the coastal town of Malindi, Kilifi County.

According to a report by Nation on July 26, the project will be built on a piece of land measuring approximately 4.3 acres.

The hotel adds to an already vibrant tourism hub, as Malindi is one of Kenya's most popular destinations for both local and international tourists.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
With an estimated budget of Sh515,760,000, the proposed luxury hotel will be situated within Mayungu locality, a destination known for its picturesque beaches and enchanting landscapes.

The hotel's architectural plans showcase an exquisite two-story block comprising a conference hall and 33 hotel rooms, spa, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam rooms on the first floor.

The second floor will feature a presidential suite and 19 additional rooms. The ground floor will house service rooms, offices, and the conference hall.

Additionally, six blocks of two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas will add to the accommodation options.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
The proposed hotel project is expected to boost hotel infrastructure, create employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the proponent's income.

While the plan promises several positives impacts, it also outlines potential negative environmental and social impacts.

According to a report they submitted to the National Environmental Management Authority in June, some of these impacts include loss of vegetation cover, solid waste generation, and increased water and energy demand.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
The company also outlined proposed mitigation measures in the report.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

