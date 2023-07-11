Forbes Africa owners honour James Mwangi's 19-year success as Equity CEO

The event was organized by Africa Business News, the owners of CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa.

Dr Mwangi was honoured for his visionary leadership, lifetime devotion, and dedication to the progress of the African continent and its people through the transformative work of Equity Group.

His commitment to inspiring others and offering transformative opportunities for the empowerment of African communities was highlighted as a key factor in his recognition.

In addition to his significant contributions to the banking sector, Dr Mwangi's philanthropy was also part of the recognition he received.

Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi being presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, he made a personal family contribution of Sh450 million towards COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Uganda.

He also played a crucial role as the Chairman of the Health Committee of the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board, overseeing the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to 116 public and faith-based hospitals across all counties in Kenya over a span of three years.

The All-Africa Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their industry, country, and the continent over a lifetime.

Dr Mwangi's acceptance speech reflected his upbringing, highlighting the influence of his mother's inspiration and the circumstances he faced.

Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

He attributed his success as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and leader to his mother's teachings, emphasizing values such as inclusion, effective corporate governance and shared prosperity.

Dr Mwangi dedicated the Lifetime Achievement Award to all African mothers and women who, like his own mother, nurture, inspire, mentor, influence, and shape children to adapt and contribute positively to their circumstances.

"Being brought up by a widowed mother, the late Grace, taught me not to be left behind while others were going to school or church hence Equity’s inclusion strategy to ensure nobody was left behind.

"My mother taught me not to eat to my fill but to ensure each of my siblings were given a fair and equitable share, hence Equity’s philosophy of shared prosperity and the role of Equity Group Foundation," he said.

Equity Group CEO Dr James Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

