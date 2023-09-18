The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

Denis Mwangi

Afripods is a free podcast hosting platform that is building the largest library of African audio stories on the planet

Afripods CEO Molly Jensen
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen

Molly Jensen, the CEO of Afripods, a pan-African podcast hosting platform, was recently interviewed by Kevin Y. Brown on the Africa X series on the Create Your Life Series podcast.

Recommended articles

During the interview, Jensen discussed her journey from being a New Yorker to becoming the CEO of Afripods in Nairobi, Kenya.

Afripods CEO Molly Jensen
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen Afripods CEO Molly Jensen Pulse Live Kenya

She also shared her experience of leading and motivating a team, overcoming challenges, and getting comfortable with discomfort and uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen said she is excited to help digitize African stories and wants to see African creators take up as much space as possible while creating avenues to help them get paid for their work.

“With Afripods we’re able to speak to these creators, we’re able to create a technical solution for them, we’re able to advocate for them,” she said.

READ: Adelle Onyango's golden rule for making money from a podcast

She believes that with Afripods, they are not just enforcing their opinion but listening to what creators want and then advocating for it and making sure that it happens alongside their incredible team.

Afripods CEO Molly Jensen
Afripods CEO Molly Jensen Afripods CEO Molly Jensen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone who has an opinion thinks their opinion is right–that’s the thing about an opinion. For me, I am working at being better at listening, hearing people all the way through. Not just having my thought and waiting to speak my thought, but actually hearing what someone else says,” Molly stated.

Jensen also shared tips for aspiring business leaders and women, in particular, wanting to build their own companies.

According to Jensen, her experience as an athlete has translated into her success as a CEO.

"I think that when it comes to keeping myself focused and keeping myself moving my background as an athlete really helped," she said.

“I think a lot of times you want everything to go right, and you’ll miss your opportunity to catch the wave by waiting for perfection," Molly added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 13 most popular African podcasters according to Spotify

Jensen also talked about being a good leader and managing relationships with team members in the workplace.

"I think as you touch an emotion what happens is that you make people feel less than, you make people feel insecure, you make people feel not confident to speak, so from a work perspective, we can do as much work as we can–there’s going to be more work tomorrow and the day after that and after that–but if you feel unsafe, if you feel disrespected, if you feel you can’t voice your opinion, we have to stop and handle that,” she noted.

She discussed the differences between doing business in Africa vs. in New York and shared tips for problem-solving when your perspective is different from your team members.

Molly said one of the significant differences she observed is that Kenyans like to do business with people they know and can trust, so building those relationships is key.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People care about relationships, which then goes back to this innate understanding of community. People matter. And once I really understood that the connecting piece of all this was people, I was able to lean in on the experience and continue to research the best ways to get maximum value out of people,” she said.

Jensen believes that podcasting is still in its early stages in Africa, and there is a lot of potential for growth.

She sees podcasting as a way to tell African stories and share African perspectives with the world.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

How Afripods CEO Molly Jensen is leading the podcast wave sweeping Africa

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

PHOTOS: Kenyan running $3.5 million business empire in U.S. impresses Ruto

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

High cost of 5G puts off most Kenyan mobile users - report

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

African Development Bank and South Korea strengthen ties for development

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Abandoned road projects worth N6 trillion face termination in Nigeria

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

Women are losing thousands of dollars a month due to the gender pay gap - UN report

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

The Iranian navy seized two supposed Tanzanian vessels on the suspicion of oil smuggling

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jared Ouma

Citizen TV loses top manager to TV47's parent company Cape Media

People using phones in public

Blank Tape Levy: Kenyans to pay new tax from September 15

President William Ruto meets with TikTok officials at State House, Nairobi

TikTok boss reveals newest method Kenyans can use to make money from the platform

KPLC token metres

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]