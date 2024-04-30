Requirements for applying for short-term Paybill numbers used for fundraising

The defined duration is 1-6 months. Extension of the duration will only be done for a maximum additional period of 6 months where a partner provides a written justification.

This guide provides a detailed overview of the necessary documents and steps required to successfully apply for a short-term Paybill account for different fundraising initiatives.

To apply for the short-term paybill which is also known as Changa na M-PESA, one can physically visit a Safaricom shop or apply online.

Essential documents for all applications

Regardless of the fundraising purpose, applicants must prepare the following documents:

Application form: A duly filled and signed Paybill application form specifying the purpose and duration of the fundraising. Terms and conditions: A signed copy of the Terms and Conditions provided by Safaricom. Identification: Certified copies of the applicant's ID and Personal Identification Number (PIN) certificate.

Specific requirements based on fundraising type

1. Medical fund

Hospital documentation: Certified supporting documents from the hospital or doctor treating the patient confirm the need for the collection, such as a reference to an operation or required treatment.

Beneficiary status: If applying on behalf of a minor or an incapacitated person, certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for both parties are necessary.

2. Educational fund

Institutional request: Certified documents from the educational institution stating the need for an education fund.

Minor’s documentation: If the beneficiary is a minor, the application must include the child’s birth certificate.

3. Funeral

Death documentation: A certified Notice of Death and proof of kinship.

Next-of-kin ID: A certified copy of the next-of-kin’s ID, certified by an advocate.

4. Wedding

Institutional approval: A letter from the institution that is to wed the couple and a clearance letter from the Attorney General’s office (Registrar of Marriages).

Couple’s identification: Certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for the couple, certified by an advocate.

5. Charity or catastrophe (e.g. fire, drought, floods)

Committee authorisation: An official letter from the committee members, signed by at least two members.

Bank documentation: A letter from the bank confirming an account has been set up for the specified purpose.

6. Church fundraising

Church authorisation: An official letter from the church authorising the fundraising and listing the committee members, signed by at least two members.

Additional church documents: Any other official document from the church.

7. School fundraising

School authorisation: An official letter from the school, signed by at least two committee members.

Governance approval: A letter from either the Board of Governors or Parents Teachers Association authorising the fundraising.

Additional school documents: Any other official document from the school.

How to apply for Short-Term Mpesa Paybill Number

The step-by-step procedure is as follows;