The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Requirements for applying for short-term Paybill numbers used for fundraising

Amos Robi

These short-term paybills are used for matters like funerals, weddings, and medical support among other causes

A pastor conducting a funeral
A pastor conducting a funeral

Setting up a short-term Paybill account through Safaricom’s M-PESA service is a practical solution for those looking to raise funds for causes such as medical expenses, educational needs, funerals, weddings, and more.

Recommended articles

The defined duration is 1-6 months. Extension of the duration will only be done for a maximum additional period of 6 months where a partner provides a written justification.

This guide provides a detailed overview of the necessary documents and steps required to successfully apply for a short-term Paybill account for different fundraising initiatives.

To apply for the short-term paybill which is also known as Changa na M-PESA, one can physically visit a Safaricom shop or apply online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the fundraising purpose, applicants must prepare the following documents:

  1. Application form: A duly filled and signed Paybill application form specifying the purpose and duration of the fundraising.
  2. Terms and conditions: A signed copy of the Terms and Conditions provided by Safaricom.
  3. Identification: Certified copies of the applicant's ID and Personal Identification Number (PIN) certificate.
A sample of a Kenyan ID card
A sample of a Kenyan ID card Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Step by step guide on 2 ways you can easily check your M-PESA statement

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Hospital documentation: Certified supporting documents from the hospital or doctor treating the patient confirm the need for the collection, such as a reference to an operation or required treatment.
  • Beneficiary status: If applying on behalf of a minor or an incapacitated person, certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for both parties are necessary.
  • Institutional request: Certified documents from the educational institution stating the need for an education fund.
  • Minor’s documentation: If the beneficiary is a minor, the application must include the child’s birth certificate.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Death documentation: A certified Notice of Death and proof of kinship.
  • Next-of-kin ID: A certified copy of the next-of-kin’s ID, certified by an advocate.
  • Institutional approval: A letter from the institution that is to wed the couple and a clearance letter from the Attorney General’s office (Registrar of Marriages).
  • Couple’s identification: Certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for the couple, certified by an advocate.
A couple wedding
A couple wedding Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

  • Committee authorisation: An official letter from the committee members, signed by at least two members.
  • Bank documentation: A letter from the bank confirming an account has been set up for the specified purpose.
  • Church authorisation: An official letter from the church authorising the fundraising and listing the committee members, signed by at least two members.
  • Additional church documents: Any other official document from the church.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • School authorisation: An official letter from the school, signed by at least two committee members.
  • Governance approval: A letter from either the Board of Governors or Parents Teachers Association authorising the fundraising.
  • Additional school documents: Any other official document from the school.
High school students during term break [Photo: Joseph Kanyi]
High school students during term break [Photo: Joseph Kanyi] High school students during term break [Photo: Joseph Kanyi] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 ways to check your Fuliza limit & factors that increase & decrease it

ADVERTISEMENT

The step-by-step procedure is as follows;

  1. Visit: Mpesa for Business
  2. Select Short-Term Paybill
  3. Select the reason you are applying (Medical, Education, Funeral, Wedding, Charity or Catastrophe)
  4. Ensure you have the provided required documents and click aply
  5. Fill in the form
  6. Your details will be verified
  7. Upload the required attachments
  8. Complete the application
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man using his phone

Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024

Stage set as Kenya prepares to host African data protection conference [DETAILS]

President William Ruto during a tour of Hela Apparel factory in Athi River, Machakos County on April 23, 2024

Kenya becomes Africa's largest exporter of clothes to U.S.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has partnered with matatu saccos Metrotrans East Africa Limited and SuperMetro to introduce new electric commuter buses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Matatu owners to transform Nairobi transport sector with Sh2.5 billion plan