Setting up a short-term Paybill account through Safaricom’s M-PESA service is a practical solution for those looking to raise funds for causes such as medical expenses, educational needs, funerals, weddings, and more.
Requirements for applying for short-term Paybill numbers used for fundraising
These short-term paybills are used for matters like funerals, weddings, and medical support among other causes
The defined duration is 1-6 months. Extension of the duration will only be done for a maximum additional period of 6 months where a partner provides a written justification.
This guide provides a detailed overview of the necessary documents and steps required to successfully apply for a short-term Paybill account for different fundraising initiatives.
To apply for the short-term paybill which is also known as Changa na M-PESA, one can physically visit a Safaricom shop or apply online.
Essential documents for all applications
Regardless of the fundraising purpose, applicants must prepare the following documents:
- Application form: A duly filled and signed Paybill application form specifying the purpose and duration of the fundraising.
- Terms and conditions: A signed copy of the Terms and Conditions provided by Safaricom.
- Identification: Certified copies of the applicant's ID and Personal Identification Number (PIN) certificate.
Specific requirements based on fundraising type
1. Medical fund
- Hospital documentation: Certified supporting documents from the hospital or doctor treating the patient confirm the need for the collection, such as a reference to an operation or required treatment.
- Beneficiary status: If applying on behalf of a minor or an incapacitated person, certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for both parties are necessary.
2. Educational fund
- Institutional request: Certified documents from the educational institution stating the need for an education fund.
- Minor’s documentation: If the beneficiary is a minor, the application must include the child’s birth certificate.
3. Funeral
- Death documentation: A certified Notice of Death and proof of kinship.
- Next-of-kin ID: A certified copy of the next-of-kin’s ID, certified by an advocate.
4. Wedding
- Institutional approval: A letter from the institution that is to wed the couple and a clearance letter from the Attorney General’s office (Registrar of Marriages).
- Couple’s identification: Certified copies of IDs and PIN Certificates for the couple, certified by an advocate.
5. Charity or catastrophe (e.g. fire, drought, floods)
- Committee authorisation: An official letter from the committee members, signed by at least two members.
- Bank documentation: A letter from the bank confirming an account has been set up for the specified purpose.
6. Church fundraising
- Church authorisation: An official letter from the church authorising the fundraising and listing the committee members, signed by at least two members.
- Additional church documents: Any other official document from the church.
7. School fundraising
- School authorisation: An official letter from the school, signed by at least two committee members.
- Governance approval: A letter from either the Board of Governors or Parents Teachers Association authorising the fundraising.
- Additional school documents: Any other official document from the school.
How to apply for Short-Term Mpesa Paybill Number
The step-by-step procedure is as follows;
- Visit: Mpesa for Business
- Select Short-Term Paybill
- Select the reason you are applying (Medical, Education, Funeral, Wedding, Charity or Catastrophe)
- Ensure you have the provided required documents and click aply
- Fill in the form
- Your details will be verified
- Upload the required attachments
- Complete the application
