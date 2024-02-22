The sports category has moved to a new website.

Do apps & websites use microphone snooping to recommend ads to you?

Miriam Mwende

Have you ever paused to ponder how exactly digital ads on social media apps and websites seem to "know" you?

AI-generated image of a young African woman in a living room looking at her phone
AI-generated image of a young African woman in a living room looking at her phone

In an age where our digital footprints are as unique as our fingerprints, understanding the wizardry behind ad recommendations on our smartphones—especially on platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and popular Kenyan news websites—feels like unraveling a modern mystery.

For digital natives, navigating through these ad recommendations is part of daily life, but have you ever paused to ponder how exactly these ads seem to "know" you?

The core of ad recommendations lies in sophisticated algorithms and data collection techniques.

When you interact with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, or browse through Kenyan news websites, each click, like, share, or even the amount of time you spend on a post is meticulously logged.

AI-generated image of a young African woman looking at her phone
AI-generated image of a young African woman looking at her phone

This data, along with the information you provide when setting up your profile - like location, age and gender - forms a rich tapestry that advertisers can leverage to target their ads with precision.

These platforms use machine learning algorithms to analyse your online behavior.

The goal? To predict which ads you're most likely to engage with.

For example, if you've been searching for sustainable travel options, don't be surprised if you start seeing ads for eco-friendly travel gear or green hotels on your feed.

The algorithm has identified a pattern in your interests and is now serving you ads that align with those interests.

READ: 3 ways tweets turn into top trends on X

Data collection extends beyond your direct interactions on a single platform.

Ever noticed ads for items you've browsed on other sites? That's retargeting at work, facilitated by cookies and tracking pixels that follow your digital journey across the web.

iPhone screen showing various social media apps including TikTok, Facebook and X.Matt Cardy
iPhone screen showing various social media apps including TikTok, Facebook and X.

These tools inform platforms about your visits to other sites, helping advertisers serve ads for products you've shown interest in elsewhere.

Recent years have seen significant shifts in ad regulations, with initiatives like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and changes to device-level permissions on smartphones giving users more control over their data.

These regulations require platforms to be more transparent about data collection and offer users the option to opt out of certain types of tracking.

Platforms now provide tools for managing ad preferences. Here's a quick guide:

  • Facebook & Instagram

Go to your account settings, find "Ad Preferences" or "Ad Settings" and there you can see why you're seeing certain ads, manage your data settings, and adjust your ad topic preferences.

  • X

Access your privacy and safety settings to adjust your data sharing and ad preferences.

  • Kenyan news websites

Look for the "Ad Choices" icon (often a small triangle) on ads, which usually leads to options for managing ad preferences and opting out of targeted ads.

READ: Most popular radio & TV stations in Kenya in 2024 - Report

One of the most tenacious myths is that smartphones listen to our conversations to serve relevant ads.

Despite widespread speculation, there's no concrete evidence to support this.

The reality is that the data collected through our interactions and behaviors online is sufficient to create eerily accurate ad profiles.

Plugging in an iPhone to charge
Plugging in an iPhone to charge
Online behavior has a significant impact on the ads you see. Engaging with certain types of content more frequently tells the algorithm to serve more of that content and related ads.

It's the combination of big data analytics and algorithmic predictions, not microphone snooping, that's behind those uncannily relevant ads.

READ: WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

  1. Be mindful of your interactions: Likes, shares, and searches all feed into the ad targeting algorithms.
  2. Use ad preferences tools: Regularly review and adjust your ad preferences on each platform.
  3. Consider privacy-focused browsers and extensions: Tools like ad blockers and privacy-focused browsers can limit the amount of data collected about you online.
As we continue to interact with the digital world, let's do so with a keen awareness of how our data is used and the implications it holds for our privacy and digital experience.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende

