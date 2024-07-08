The sports category has moved to a new website.

Moving to a new house? How to tell if the prepaid token meter has been updated

Amos Robi

Kenya Power launched a drive to update 7.4 million prepaid meters across the country for free by August 31, 2024

A Kenyan power token metre
A Kenyan power token metre
  • 2 million meters have already been upgraded out of a targeted 7.4 million meters
  • The upgrade initiative aims to ensure the security and efficiency of prepaid meters using the standard transfer specification (STS)
  • Customers have raised concerns about determining the status of prepaid meters in new residences

Kenyans are diligently updating their prepaid meters ahead of the August 31, 2024, deadline set by utility provider Kenya Power.

The nationwide campaign, which began three weeks ago, aims to ensure all prepaid meters meet the new standard transfer specification (STS).

According to Kenya Power, two million meters have already been upgraded, with the company targeting a total of 7.4 million meters.

This achievement reflects nearly 30% completion of the targeted upgrades, indicating significant progress since the campaign's launch.

“The numbers are encouraging, and we are happy to note that our customers have taken the call to update their meters seriously.

“We are optimistic that all our prepaid customers will have updated their meters by the 31st August deadline,” said Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror.

Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Joseph Siror speaking during a past engagement
Kenya Power's Managing Director & CEO Joseph Siror speaking during a past engagement

The meter upgrade initiative, launched mid-last month, is part of a global effort to ensure the security and efficiency of prepaid meters.

The standard transfer specification (STS) is a universal method used to transfer tokens to prepaid meters, guaranteeing the security of the generated tokens.

Kenya Power has provided clear guidelines on the procedure to update the meters.

However, there have been some concerns raised by customers, particularly regarding meters that are idle or not in use for various reasons.

One major concern is how to determine if the prepaid meter in a new residence has been updated.

Kenya Power Token keypads
Kenya Power Token keypads

Given the frequency with which people move houses, this issue has become particularly relevant.

To address this, a Kenya Power customer care agent provided clear instructions on how to verify the status of a prepaid meter in a new house.

"The best way to tell whether the prepaid meter was updated is by recharging it with tokens,” the agent explained to this writer via a call.

"If it accepts the recharge, there is no cause for worry. However, if it declines, the customer should reach out to the company for assistance,” added the agent.

The agent further advised: “The account number that you will be given in your new house—just continue using it. Buy the token and recharge it. If the code was not generated, you will call us.”

A prepaid token meter
A prepaid token meter
With the deadline fast approaching, Kenya Power urges all prepaid customers to update their meters promptly.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

