JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

Anyone who underwent the 8-4-4 education system in Kenya might be familiar with the name JESMA, a brand synonymous with examinations, founded by the late Jesse Waweru.

Waweru, a seasoned primary school educator, passed away at the age of 72 after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer and was buried on Tuesday, August 27.

He is celebrated for revolutionising the educational materials industry, encouraging many of his employees to establish their publishing firms.

Known for his profound expertise in building an extensive customer network across regions like Meru, Mombasa, and Nakuru, Waweru was devoted to the growth of JESMA and the entrepreneurial success of his staff.

Pulse Live Kenya

Taking over the helm of the family business is his son, Peter Waweru, who began his career at JESMA as a technician while still in Form Two.

Reflecting on their professional journey together, Peter remarked, "He was the first one to take me to Dubai when I was a technician in the company and showed me how to do business."

This formative experience set the stage for a successful handover and the continuation of Jesse's visionary work.

Born in Nakuru in 1952, Waweru earned his primary teaching certificate in 1974. His colleagues and students often referred to him as 'Mr Young,' a testament to his youthful spirit and iconic afro hairstyle.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 1988, he made a decision to relocate to Nairobi and transition from teaching to entrepreneurship, initially founding Musomesha, which focused on educational schemes of work.

This business later evolved into JESMA Publishers & Education Boosters Limited, significantly broadening its offerings to include textbooks, examination papers, and various revision materials.