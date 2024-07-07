The sports category has moved to a new website.

Key achievements of late KRA boss Michael Waweru during Kibaki era

Amos Robi

Waweru passed on Saturday, July 6, 2024, his family announced

KRA Commissioner General 2003-2012, the late Michael Waweru
  • During his tenure from 2003 to 2012, Waweru played a significant role in modernising KRA
  • His efforts led to a remarkable increase in revenue collection
  • Waweru continued to serve in significant leadership roles, including Chairman of the Board at East Africa Cables

Michael Waweru, the former Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), passed away on Saturday, July 6, at the age of 74.

His death was confirmed by KRA’s chairperson, Anthony Mwaura. While the cause of his death remains unclear, Waweru's contributions to Kenya's tax administration and economic growth are undeniably significant.

Dr. Waweru served as the Commissioner General of KRA from 2003 to 2012, a period marked by significant transformation in Kenya’s tax culture.

Anthony Mwaura, in his statement, praised Waweru for his pivotal role in modernizing KRA and establishing a robust tax compliance culture.

“Dr. Waweru served as the Commissioner General of KRA for nine years. We take great pride in acknowledging the significant contributions he made during his tenure, establishing a strong foundation for the country's tax compliance culture, and transforming KRA through staff empowerment,” Mwaura stated.

Former KRA Commissioner General 2003-2012, the late Michael Waweru
Under Waweru’s leadership, Kenya saw a remarkable increase in revenue collection, which tripled from Sh183 billion in 2002 to over Sh630 billion in 2011.

His efforts in boosting the country’s sustainable economic progress through enhanced revenue collection efforts have left an enduring legacy.

Beyond his tenure at KRA, Michael Waweru continued to serve in significant leadership roles.

Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Board at East Africa Cables, a position he held since June 2017.

Former KRA Commissioner General 2003-2012, the late Michael Waweru
His leadership was instrumental in steering the company towards success.

Shaka Kariuki, the chairperson of TransCentury Plc, the parent company of East Africa Cables, expressed deep sorrow over Waweru's passing.

In his eulogy, Kariuki commended Waweru for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication.

“Throughout his tenure, Dr. M. G. Waweru’s contributions were immeasurable, and his legacy will forever be etched in the history of our company and our hearts,” said Kariuki. He highlighted Waweru's pioneering spirit that laid the foundation for the group’s success.

File image of a KRA office
Burial plans for the late Waweru are underway.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

