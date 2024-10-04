Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Business Management by Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The conferment recognises his outstanding contributions to society and exemplary leadership, making him a celebrated figure within both the academic and business communities.

In February 2024, Ndegwa was officially inaugurated as the second Chancellor of Meru University during a ceremony that also marked the start of his five-year term.

He succeeds Dr James Mwangi, the founding Chancellor and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc, whose tenure helped shape the institution’s growth.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University Pulse Live Kenya

Recognition of leadership and innovation

Ndegwa’s leadership at Safaricom, one of Africa’s leading telecommunications companies, has been characterised by transformative initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to address societal challenges.

His shift towards a purpose-led technology strategy has garnered admiration across various sectors.

Commenting on Ndegwa’s appointment, MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo expressed enthusiasm about the potential for future collaboration.

“His visionary leadership at Safaricom, marked by a strategic shift towards a purpose-led technology company, is an inspiration for us all. We are excited about the potential for collaboration and growth under his guidance,” said Prof. Odhiambo.

Ndegwa expressed gratitude for the honour and the opportunity to lead the university, committing himself to advancing the institution’s academic programmes and fostering innovation.