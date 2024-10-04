The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Amos Robi

In February 2024, Ndegwa was formally installed as Meru University's second Chancellor.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University
  • Ndegwa has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Business Management by Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST
  • Ndegwa's leadership at Safaricom has been characterised by transformative initiatives leveraging technology to address societal challenges
  • MUST Vice Chancellor expressed enthusiasm for future collaboration under Ndegwa's guidance

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Business Management by Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The conferment recognises his outstanding contributions to society and exemplary leadership, making him a celebrated figure within both the academic and business communities.

In February 2024, Ndegwa was officially inaugurated as the second Chancellor of Meru University during a ceremony that also marked the start of his five-year term.

ADVERTISEMENT

He succeeds Dr James Mwangi, the founding Chancellor and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc, whose tenure helped shape the institution’s growth.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

Ndegwa’s leadership at Safaricom, one of Africa’s leading telecommunications companies, has been characterised by transformative initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to address societal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

His shift towards a purpose-led technology strategy has garnered admiration across various sectors.

Commenting on Ndegwa’s appointment, MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo expressed enthusiasm about the potential for future collaboration.

“His visionary leadership at Safaricom, marked by a strategic shift towards a purpose-led technology company, is an inspiration for us all. We are excited about the potential for collaboration and growth under his guidance,” said Prof. Odhiambo.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree at Meru University Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Peter Ndegwa reveals strategy used by big companies when hiring top executives

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndegwa expressed gratitude for the honour and the opportunity to lead the university, committing himself to advancing the institution’s academic programmes and fostering innovation.

“I am excited about collaborating with the university’s leadership, faculty, students, and community to build academic integrity and innovation,” he said, adding that he looks forward to pursuing new horizons with passion.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Peter Ndegwa awarded honourary degree as he marks 9 months as chancellor

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

MPs approve David Kemei's appointment to head Competition Authority

MPs approve David Kemei's appointment to head Competition Authority

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

Safaricom warms up to partnering with Starlink as competition heats up

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skyworth SUV

Gadgets to cars: EVs from smartphone, TV companies hit Nairobi streets [Photos]

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA closes 13 petrol stations in crackdown [Full List]

Treasury CS John Mbadi

Treasury data shows a sharp decline in money supply growth rate

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa

TECNO unveils AI-powered ecosystem for a smarter, more connected Africa