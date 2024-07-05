Key tips for an amazing X Spaces experience ahead of Ruto's engagement with Kenyans

X Spaces, formerly known as Twitter Spaces, is a live audio conversation feature on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It allows users to host and participate in live audio discussions, akin to a virtual town hall meeting.

Spaces offer a dynamic way to engage with followers, hear from influential figures, and discuss trending topics in real time.

Key features of X spaces

1. Live audio conversations

X Spaces enables live audio discussions, allowing users to join in and listen to conversations as they happen.

This feature is especially useful for real-time events and announcements.

2. Host and speaker roles

In a Space, there are hosts, co-hosts, and speakers. The host creates the Space and controls who gets to speak, while co-hosts assist in moderating. Speakers are invited by the host to share their thoughts.

3. Listener participation

Listeners can join the conversation by requesting to speak, sending reactions through emojis, or participating in the discussion via text.

4. Public and private spaces

Spaces can be public, allowing anyone to join, or private, limited to selected participants. This flexibility ensures that conversations can be tailored to specific audiences.

5. Recording and replays

Hosts can choose to record their Spaces, making the audio available for replay. This feature ensures that those who miss the live session can still benefit from the discussion.

6. Accessibility features

X Spaces includes accessibility features such as live captions, making it more inclusive for users with hearing impairments.

How to join X spaces

Joining X Spaces is straightforward:

Update your app: Ensure you have the latest version of the X app installed on your device. Find the space: Look for the purple icon at the top of your timeline, which indicates live Spaces. Alternatively, follow the President's account for direct links to the session. Join the conversation: Tap on the Space to join as a listener. If you wish to speak, you can request permission from the host.

Social media platform X

Tips for a great experience

Good internet connection : Ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions during the live session.

: Ensure you have a stable internet connection to avoid interruptions during the live session. Use headphones : For better audio quality and to minimize background noise, use headphones.

: For better audio quality and to minimize background noise, use headphones. Engage respectfully: Whether you're listening or speaking, maintain a respectful and constructive tone. This ensures a positive experience for all participants.

Why you should tune in

Participating in the President's X Spaces session is a unique opportunity to engage directly with the nation's leader, hear firsthand updates on crucial matters, and ask questions.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024