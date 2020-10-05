Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Monday denied involvement in the chaos which resulted in the deaths of two people at Kenol, Murang'a county.

While addressing the press from Nairobi, the MP further claimed that orders on his arrest were born out of ill-will from State officers.

The legislator named Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho accusing them of orchestrating the violence.

"In their hearts, they know exactly who planned the violence in Murang'a. They are just playing politics and diversionary tactics by purporting to summon Alice and I. We were hosting the deputy president, how would we have disrupted our own meeting?," the MP posed.

He added: "I'd like to specifically tell IG Mutymbai that I know he issued orders for my arrest specifically because I mentioned Matiang'i and Kibicho, and I know that is where the arrest orders came from."

He further claimed to have not received any official communication from police requiring him to record a statement.

Read More: Kenya Mpya Bus Service roped into deadly Kenol chaos, officials summoned

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

"As you can see, the entrance to my home is not blocked...since morning I have been waiting for them (DCI) to come and pick me and now I've seen on social media that we have allegedly been told to go to Nyeri. Let me categorically state that no one has reached out to me with any summons and in fact, when I spoke to the Nyeri Regional Commander of police, he told me that he had gone to Murang'a on the assumption that his colleagues there would have better details," Nyoro stated from his Nairobi residence.

Also Read: DCI summons Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome after Sunday chaos in Murang'a

Sabina Chege

MP Nyoro went on to blame Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege of holding a meeting where she allegedly planned the chaos.

"As early as Friday we knew that people were meeting at a hotel in Murang'a and honourable Sabina Chege also held a meeting at Thika Greens Hotel. If the establishment would be as kind as to supply CCTV footage we have proof of the meeting. We have very clear information on the deliberations because they contacted some of our people. Luckily, I have SMS proof that I informed the regional commander about all this," he narrated.

Also Read: We do not own Kenya mpya buses - Ngirici speaks as NTSA summons sacco leadership