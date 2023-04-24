The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

Denis Mwangi

Naivas Supermarket takes swift action after data breach

A Naivas supermarket branch
A Naivas supermarket branch

Naivas, one of Kenya's leading supermarket chains, has reassured its customers that their credit card and debit card information is safe after a recent ransomware attack on the company's systems.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by Naivas Chief Operating Officer Williy Kimani, the supermarket confirmed that they do not store any credit card or debit card information on their systems, and that such payment information is handled securely and protected through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption.

Naivas announced that they had fallen victim to a ransomware attack by an online criminal organization, or Threat Actor.

Naivas Supermarkert Chief Operating Officer Williy Kimani
Naivas Supermarkert Chief Operating Officer Williy Kimani Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The company stated that while the attack may have compromised some of their data, they have successfully contained the attack and their systems are now secure and operations have returned to normal, as reported.

Naivas also confirmed that they have taken immediate steps to prevent external access and engaged cybersecurity experts CrowdStrike to ensure the integrity of their systems.

The company stated that the process has been completed and their systems are now secure.

READ: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts

They are also cooperating with police as they investigate the incident, along with other ransomware attacks that have been occurring in Kenya, as reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Threat Actor has claimed to have stolen some of Naivas' data and has threatened to publish it in due course.

A Naivas supermarket branch
A Naivas supermarket branch A Naivas supermarket branch Pulse Live Kenya

However, Naivas and security agencies are monitoring the situation closely, and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner Kenya has been notified of the incident.

Naivas expressed deep apologies for the inconvenience and worry caused by this criminal activity, as reported.

The company reiterated that they take the protection of personal information very seriously and are taking all necessary measures to address the situation and prevent future incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have urged customers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their personal information, particularly against phishing attempts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

Nigeria and China plan to increase their $12 billion annual trade

Nigeria and China plan to increase their $12 billion annual trade

KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

Meta’s legal trouble with Kenya maybe settled in a Kenyan court

Meta’s legal trouble with Kenya maybe settled in a Kenyan court

East Africa plans to digitize its importation tax

East Africa plans to digitize its importation tax

519 years and counting: How long Nigerians have to work to make $1 million

519 years and counting: How long Nigerians have to work to make $1 million

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership

Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Duoala, Cameroon

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Kigali, Rwanda

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Zambian Kwacha and USD

'The dollar is killing us,' Zambians lament as government attempts to restructure debt

Dar es Salaam

See reason why Tanzania is set to overtake Kenya as East Africa’s second largest economy