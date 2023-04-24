Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

In a statement signed by Naivas Chief Operating Officer Williy Kimani, the supermarket confirmed that they do not store any credit card or debit card information on their systems, and that such payment information is handled securely and protected through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption.

Naivas announced that they had fallen victim to a ransomware attack by an online criminal organization, or Threat Actor.

Pulse Live Kenya

The company stated that while the attack may have compromised some of their data, they have successfully contained the attack and their systems are now secure and operations have returned to normal, as reported.

Naivas also confirmed that they have taken immediate steps to prevent external access and engaged cybersecurity experts CrowdStrike to ensure the integrity of their systems.

The company stated that the process has been completed and their systems are now secure.

They are also cooperating with police as they investigate the incident, along with other ransomware attacks that have been occurring in Kenya, as reported.

The Threat Actor has claimed to have stolen some of Naivas' data and has threatened to publish it in due course.

A Naivas supermarket branch Pulse Live Kenya

However, Naivas and security agencies are monitoring the situation closely, and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner Kenya has been notified of the incident.

Naivas expressed deep apologies for the inconvenience and worry caused by this criminal activity, as reported.

The company reiterated that they take the protection of personal information very seriously and are taking all necessary measures to address the situation and prevent future incidents.

