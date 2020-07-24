Deputy President William Ruto on Friday shared photos of himself hanging onto a matatu like a tout.

DP Ruto had hosted the owners of the matatu at his Karen residence where he also interacted with other business people.

"Encouraged by the milestone Ngong Boda Boda SACCO have brought themselves to own a matatu and supported other groups from Kajiado County with water tanks, catering equipment, public address system, car wash and tailoring machines, Karen, Nairobi County," the DP captioned the photos.

Deputy President William Ruto handing on a matatu

Deputy President William Ruto with members of the Ngong Boda Boda Sacco at his Karen residence

The DP, along with his political allies have been hosting youth in business from various constituencies in the country.

He also recently hosted religious leaders from Kirinyaga County together with the county's woman representative Purity Ngirici.

DP Ruto's Friday post elicited a number of comments from supporters and critics alike.