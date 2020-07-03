Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has made a second u-turn and committed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential campaign.

Omanga said she would not succumb to pressure to disassociate herself with Ruto's presidential campaign team saying only death would stop her.

"I want to assure you your excellency, on the ground and in Parliament, we will stick with you and support your 2022 presidential committees. I have received a lot of harassment and threats but they will come to an end, as long as I remain alive, I will be your foot soldier," Omanga said while accompanying Ruto on a donation tour in Nairobi.

The statement was in sharp contrast to Omanga's statement in May where she sought to distance herself from the DP and the Tanga Tanga political camp.

"On the divisions that people claim are within Jubilee, I haven't spoken with DP Ruto on the issues. I haven't spoken with him in the last one or two weeks, neither the president. I know the president listens and if he allows me to explain my issues, I will do so willingly," Omanga said in late May.

The nominated Senator was among Senators who voted to remove former Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki - a close ally of the Deputy President.

Omanga was subjected to a disciplinary process by the Jubilee Party after she missed a parliamentary group meeting by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She famously disowned her past comments made while she was in the Ruto team where she had said they had the numbers in Parliament and instead claimed she had meant the comment had been a social media joke.

The disciplinary committee is expected to make a decision on Omanga's in the coming days.