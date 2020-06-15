Special AU envoy Raila Odinga on Sunday took a Covid-19 test at the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

The former Prime Minister shared photos of the experience appealing to Kenyans to get tested as well.

The ODM party leader added that being certified to be Coronavirus-free is becoming an essential practice.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he took a Covid-19 test at the Mbagathi Hospital

"I took the Covid 19 test at Kemri in Mbagathi earlier today. I took the opportunity to appeal to all Kenyans to go for testing. A Covid-19 certificate is becoming an important document as we continue battling the pandemic," Mr Odinga urged.

On Monday, the handshake partner shared that the test had com back negative.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he received back his results from a Covid-19 test at the Kemri labs

Cost of Covid-19 test in Kenya

Initially the cost of a single test for the Coronavirus was averaging at Sh15,000 at private facilities.

The government would later subsidize and eventually zero-rate the procedure to encourage more Kenyans to turn up for testing.

In May, the government announced free Coronavirus testing in targeted areas of the country and at public medical facilities.

On May 11, after restaurants were re-opened, the Ministry of Health approved an average of Sh1,000 for testing hotel workers.